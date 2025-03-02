A joyful season of wonderful moments will soon unite the city and bring the spirit of togetherness and community to life with a packed programme of only-in-Dubai Ramadan experiences at this most special time of the year from 1 to 30 March

There will be more ways than ever to enjoy Dubai’s incredible gastronomy with endless options for iftar and suhoor, exquisite community tents, the first ever Ramadan at the Park, the return of the highly awaited Ramadan Street Food Festival, as well unique Ramadan experiences including desert dining, food tours, and more

Malls across the city will extend their operating hours late into the night, together with must-visit Ramadan markets and curated retail experiences offering exclusive shopping and gifting experiences with unbeatable bargains, grand prizes, and limited-time collections from leading global brands

Ramadan experiences in Hatta will unite friends and families eager to explore outdoor, wellness, and nature experiences against the stunning backdrop of the Hajar Mountains

Dubai’s world-class hotels, incredible citywide gastronomy and iconic attractions will continue operating as usual all day, with special packages to help families and friends create treasured memories together

Plus, the city will come alive with cultural entertainment and events for all ages, spanning arts, culture, theatre, comedy, sports, fitness, and more

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ramadan in Dubai, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) as well as public and private sectors, is set to bring a joyful season of wonderful moments to the city that embody a spirit of togetherness and community from 1 to 30 March. To mark the special time of the year, DFRE has planned a packed programme of rich festive experiences that will bring residents and visitors together. Friends, families, and loved ones will be able to enjoy cultural entertainment, pop-up markets, community iftar and suhoor gatherings, diverse gastronomy, weekend fireworks shows, as well as exclusive shopping deals with extended mall hours and special offers across iconic citywide hotels and attractions - all remaining open as usual throughout the day. The city’s pleasant weather will further elevate the season’s charm this year, creating a truly unique and memorable atmosphere for people of all ages and interests to share under the stars in a Holy Month to remember.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Home to nearly 200 nationalities, Dubai is a global destination for Ramadan celebrations that blend Islamic culture and traditions with unique citywide experiences that are unlike anywhere else in the world. This year’s packed programme will bring vibrant opportunities for residents and visitors to come together and celebrate this special time of the year with authentic Emirati hospitality, endless gastronomy, outdoor attractions, exclusive shopping offers, cultural entertainment, as well as unbeatable deals from Dubai’s world-class hotels, resorts, and attractions. The exceptional celebrations will cater to every need, creating memorable experiences for all – whether celebrating Ramadan or simply looking to explore the city during this treasured time of the year. With Dubai’s incredible weather further elevating the ambiance, everyone has the perfect opportunity to explore a city that celebrates Ramadan with unmatched warmth and inclusivity.”

FIREWORKS, CITY LIGHTS, AND MORE

Enthralling light shows, dazzling fireworks displays, specially themed cultural entertainment, and joyful surprises will light up the city this Ramadan. Mesmerising fireworks brought to you by Al Zarooni Group will take place every Saturday at Al Seef on 1 and 8 March, followed by Dubai Festival City Mall on 15 March, before concluding at Bluewaters Island, and The Beach, JBR on 22 March. The specially curated Ramadan Reflections will return to the city at two brand-new locations - the iconic Al Seef and Dubai Festival City Mall – with stunning light and sound projections. Adding to the festive atmosphere, residents and visitors will be able to enjoy enthralling roaming cultural entertainment such as BuTbaila, as well as Oud and Qanoon performers every weekend at Al Seef, The Outlet Village, Bluewaters Island, Mirdif City Centre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Festival City Mall, and Hatta Heritage Village.

VIBRANT COMMUNITY EXPERIENCES & OUTDOOR MARKETS

Dubai’s must-visit Ramadan markets will transform the city into a vibrant celebration of culture, cuisine and community, while offering amazing shopping and gifting experiences throughout the Holy Month. The first-ever edition of the brand-new ‘Ramadan at the Park’ will bring the whole community together in celebration at Zabeel Park Amphitheatre from 6 to 23 March, in line with the UAE marking 2025 as the Year of Community. The vibrant and inclusive experience will open its doors from 5pm to 12am from Mondays to Thursdays and until 1am from Fridays to Sundays. Residents and visitors will enjoy a beautifully curated iftar and suhoor experience featuring a wide range of diverse culinary delights from live stations and street food to Ramadan sweets and coffee shops, complemented by a daily Ramadan cannon by Dubai Police marking sunset, retail pop-ups, immersive cultural showcases, mesmerising live performances, and family-friendly entertainment - all in an outdoor park setting. A sprawling marketplace at the event will offer a treasure trove of unique finds and handcrafted goods across clothing, bags, jewellery, artisan creations, and more. Meanwhile, immersive experiences crafted for the whole family will bring the spirit of the season to life through Ramadan storytelling from the Hakawati, a mesmerising calligraphy corner, enchanting performances, cultural entertainment, sports activities, carnival games, special meet-and-greets with everyone’s favourite Modesh and Dana, and much more.

Hai Ramadan at Expo City Dubai will run from 27 February to 27 March, featuring immersive cultural activities, camel rides, live entertainment, and special dining under the Al Wasl Plaza dome, with tickets priced at AED 35 redeemable as vouchers to spend throughout the market. Ramadan Wonders at Global Village will bring a vibrant Ramadan shopping experience across 30 pavilions featuring more than 3,500 outlets showcasing the rich traditions of over 90 cultures, along with the region’s largest international dining experience at the Restaurant Plaza with 11 global restaurants and over 250 food and beverage outlets, in addition to the stunning Multaqa Global Village, the Ramadan Step Challenge, cultural entertainment, and the daily Ramadan cannon marking sunset. The third edition of the Ramadan District Market will return to Jumeirah Emirates Towers Plaza Terrace with free entry for all from 8 to 23 March, bringing cultural entertainment, unique shopping, lifestyle experiences, and delicious culinary delights from 5pm to midnight on weekdays and until 1am on weekends. Ripe Market will host a series of special activations across its flagship location at Academy Park in Umm Suqeim every Saturday from 9am to 9pm and every Sunday from 9am to 7pm, with over 100 vendors, Ramadan-themed workshops like lantern making, canvas painting, date making, and henna art sessions, as well as a variety of iftar dining options, and live cultural performances.

FLAVOURS OF RAMADAN

Dubai’s remarkable selection of local flavours and international cuisines will reach new heights during Ramadan, with citywide dining outlets remaining open and operating as usual throughout the day to bring foodies a gastronomic journey like no other. While iftar, suhoor, and late-night gatherings will take centre-stage this season, Dubai’s diverse dining experiences will cater to everyone whether observing the Holy Month or simply looking to explore the city’s culinary delights during the day.

There will be endless ways to enjoy iftar and suhoor for every budget throughout Ramadan across citywide restaurants and a stunning selection of dedicated dining tents that promise a unique glimpse into the spirit of Ramadan with live entertainment and a culturally rich atmosphere. Some of Dubai’s best Ramadan spreads will be found at Asateer Tent, Terrace Between the Towers at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, The Majlis at Dubai World Trade Centre, Emirates Golf Club, Al Majlis at Madinat Jumeirah, Hikayat Ramadan Garden at Palazzo Versace Dubai, as well an iftar under the desert sky as part of Ramadan Nights by Nara. Plus, exceptional iftars can be enjoyed in hotels across the city, including Aelia Dubai, Address Hotels & Resorts, African Queen Dubai, Al Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Ammos Dubai, The Armani Hotel, Beefbar, Blue Door by Delano, Ibis World Trade Centre, Jamavar Dubai, Mama Shelter Dubai, Mausam, Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Novotel Dubai World Trade Centre, One Za’abeel, Raffles The Palm Dubai, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Swissotel Al Ghurair, and several others.

The incredibly popular Ramadan Street Food Festival will return with its highly anticipated 3rd edition to once again transform Sheikh Hamdan Colony in Karama into a vibrant culinary and cultural hub from 6 to 23 March. Free-to-enter for all, a specially curated selection of more than 55 participating restaurants, spread across 5 sprawling zones, will showcase a diverse mix of South Indian and Asian cuisine in a family-friendly festive ambiance bustling with live music, henna artists, calligraphy, caricatures, and roaming performers. The festival will be open daily for all visitors, until 2am.

Those looking to experience the magic of Ramadan in uniquely unforgettable settings can take their pick from a series of specially curated, only-in-Dubai dining experiences. The authentic Emirati Iftar under the stars at the Camel Uschi Farm will combine traditional Emirati hospitality with the breathtaking Dubai desert landscape, giving visitors the option to choose from dining under the star-studded desert sky or within specially designed Bedouin tents elegantly adorned with traditional Arabian carpets and plush cushions. Another only-in-Dubai dining experience that promises to captivate residents and visitors is Frying Pan Adventures’ Dubai Souks Iftar Food Tour, taking foodies through the souks of Old Dubai where a communal iftar brings together 2,500 people every evening, followed by a stop at a local bakery in the heart of the Spice Souk, and concluding with an abra ride across the creek for a traditional family-style meal at an Emirati restaurant founded in the 1960s.

Those looking to discover the city’s best restaurants and the finest iftar and suhoor options from the comfort of their homes can explore exclusive dining collections on Zomato and unlock up to 50 per cent off on iftars at over 500 venues across the city.

RAMADAN IN HATTA

Hatta Ramadan Nights Festival, organised by Dubai Culture, will bring an outdoor experience for friends and families looking to explore outdoor, wellness, and nature experiences from 5 to 15 March, with a vibrant blend of traditional arts, shopping experiences, and exciting competitions set against the stunning backdrop of the Hajar Mountains from 9pm to 11pm on weekdays. For those seeking an exclusive getaway, Hatta Resorts will offer an unparalleled glamping experience under the stars, complete with bonfires, BBQs, unlimited access to 18 thrilling outdoor activities, exclusive discounts on kayaking, mountain biking, and Go Gravity activities, and options for iftar and suhoor add-ons whether staying at the luxurious Damani Lodges, Domes with private pools, or vintage campers – all starting at just AED 725 per night. Sports enthusiasts will not want to miss the action-packed Hatta Ramadan Sports Tournament, supported by the Dubai Sports Council and the Farjan Fund and organised by the Group Games Company, which will be held at Hatta Sports Club during the first 20 days of Ramadan with a chance for top athletes to compete in 9 thrilling games including five-a-side football, men’s and women’s volleyball, beach volleyball, women’s badminton, running, weightlifting, walking for senior citizens, e-sports, and tug of war.

EXCLUSIVE OFFERS AND MALL ACTIVATIONS

Dubai will become a haven for shopping and gifting as the city's retail landscape is transformed with exclusive Ramadan retail promotions at citywide markets and malls - all remaining open during the day and with longer operating hours into the night. Themed entertainment, exclusive offers at must-have local and global brands, as well as mega prizes at citywide shopping malls will bring together the best for Ramadan. Shoppers will instantly earn 10X cashback on the SHARE application and stand the chance to win a weekly prize of AED 50,000 in SHARE points when they spend AED 300 or more at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, or City Centre Deira and scan their receipt on the app. Ramadan at Festival Bay in Dubai Festival City Mall will bring together culture, entertainment, and shopping from 6pm to midnight every day, with retail-pop-ups, food trucks, live traditional entertainment, cultural activities like henna and calligraphy, the stunning IMAGINE Show, as well as a spend-and-win campaign where those who spend AED 300 or more can enter a weekly draw to take home AED 10,000 in gift cards. Visitors to City Walk will experience captivating live entertainment twice-daily from Wednesdays to Sundays this Ramadan, starting at 9pm. Several more enchanting experiences will await shoppers at Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, Mercato, Town Centre Jumeirah, City Walk, Al Seef, Al Khawaneej Walk, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Boxpark, Bluewaters, and The Beach, JBR.

Making this Ramadan even more memorable will be multiple chances to save big and win incredible prizes at citywide outlets. The Dubai Jewellery Group will launch a citywide Radiance of Ramadan promotion with exquisite jewellery collections and exclusive offers from participating jewellers, including half back on select diamond and pearl jewellery, complimentary gifts with select purchases, and free custom engraving services. Shoppers will also stand a chance to become one of 40 winners to win a cumulative 4 million Skywards Miles and more this Ramadan with every AED 100 spent, while earning 25 per cent bonus Skywards Miles on purchases with participating retailers. New users of the Skywards Everyday app will also enjoy four times the Miles on their first transaction when paying with a Visa card, and first-time shoppers at Skywards Miles Mall can earn 2,000 bonus Miles with their first Visa purchase.

GLOBAL BRAND ACTIVATIONS

Ramadan will bring the opportunity to shop for exclusive collections and luxury gifts from some of the world’s best-known brands and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Dubai’s shopping districts and malls. Brands that will showcase exclusive Ramadan collections include Tanagra, Fendi, Elemis, Make Up For Ever, L'Artisan Parfumeur, Penhaligons, Ghawali, Haze, Yeda, and L'Occitane.

HOTEL STAYS AND DINING OFFERS

Exclusive offers from Dubai’s world-class hotels will help families, friends, and loved ones spend more time together and enjoy exclusive savings as well as special dining packages during the Holy Month. Hotels offering Ramadan menus, experiences, and special offers include Al Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Roda Beach Resort, Studio M Hotel Arabian Plaza, Swissotel Al Ghurair, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, W Dubai Mina Seyahi, and Roda Beach Resort.

SPECIAL OFFERS AT ICONIC ATTRACTIONS

Families and friends have plenty of opportunities to create wonderful memories throughout the Holy Month, with some of Dubai’s most iconic attractions offering special Ramadan experiences and offers. Dubai Dolphinarium will offer an incredible 30 per cent discount on show tickets from 20 February to 6 April when booking tickets online using promo code RAMADAN30 on their website. Go Gravity at Hatta Wadi Hub will welcome visitors to enjoy 5 thrilling activities with a special packaged rate of AED 150 from 27 February to 30 March, including tube sliding, water sliding zorbing, football zorbing, gel ball, and adventure hills. Arabian Nights at IMG Worlds of Adventure will bring to life beloved Arabian tales and story-telling through vivid puppet shows featuring park mascots Freddy & Flory, the Voyagers from 19 February to 26 March. La Perle will welcome those looking to enjoy world-class cuisine with innovative live entertainment in one glittering package with an exquisite iftar and show package starting from AED 454. Lapita Dubai Parks and Resorts will host a dedicated iftar at their all-day dining restaurant Kalea, as well as provide delectable suhoor with in-room dining, and a tempting selection of Arabic sweets in the lobby each evening from 27 February to 29 March. Loco Bear, Dubai's newest entertainment hotspot, featuring a variety of indoor experiences for kids and adults alike, is offering guests a thrilling 30 percent discount from 20 February to 6 April. The Green Planet will welcome residents to enjoy an exclusive Ramadan offer, with tickets priced at AED 129 from 28 February to 28 March. The young and young at heart will delight with exclusive Ramadan resident offers at Wild Wadi Waterpark from 28 February to 28 March, with single tickets priced at AED 195 and Silver Annual Pass priced at AED 399.

ARTS, CULTURE, AND LIVE EVENTS

The city will come alive with events for all ages during Ramadan, presenting endless memorable ways to share time together. Theatre fans in Dubai will want to mark their diaries for the highly acclaimed Arabic comedy-drama Mjaddara Hamra that will head to the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray stage on 7 March. Celebrated Lebanese playwright Yehia Jaber will bring her thought-provoking one-woman play titled Chou Mnelbos to Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on 9 March to question societal norms and the choices that define us through tender comedy.

Alserkal Avenue will be the ultimate destination for all art lovers this Ramadan, with the “Interrupting Patterns” programme bringing residents and visitors together to reflect through poetry, performance, film, and theatre. Ramadan Nights at Jameel Arts Centre will return to the city for one weekend only from 14 to 16 March with a variety of engaging workshops, hands-on activities, specially curated art exhibitions, and the debut of the highly awaited Ramadan Souk. Ramadan Nights at Al Shindagha Museum will immerse visitors of all ages in the heart of local cultural traditions from 14-23 March. The Etihad Museum will host two unique interactive workshops that will take attendees on a journey through the history and artistry of henna and exploring the craft of handmade paper. Poetry enthusiasts will be able to witness the magic of rhythmic expressions at Ramadan Nights at Dubai Opera on 21 March, featuring renowned poets Faisal Al-Adwani, Mohammed Saakran and Nasser Alwobair. Fans of beloved anime characters will not want to miss Naruto The Gallery Experience at Dubai Outlet Mall until 6 April, which takes visitors along the young ninja's iconic adventures through a carefully curated showcase of powerful visuals.

WELLNESS, FITNESS, AND SPORTS

Presenting a holistic wellbeing offering for all ages and abilities this Ramadan, Dubai will host an array of outdoor fitness events like the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament 2025, SKECHERS Performance Run, SKECHERS Inflatable Obstacle Run Race 2, and more. Sports fans will be able to witness high action throughout the season at thrilling events like the highly awaited Dubai Racing Carnival, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Dubai Basketball, amongst several others.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

Residents and visitors will be able to feel the warmth of community and generosity with countless citywide CSR initiatives. The Charity Market by Dar Al Ber Society hosted in Bur Dubai until 4 April will spotlight small-scale entrepreneurs and start-up businesses within Dubai, while inspiring all to give back during this special time and share in the joy of Ramadan. The Dubai Islamic Affairs department will host a series of exciting Ramadan initiatives from 1-29 March, including meal distribution to approved charities across the city in partnership with talabat that will continue beyond Ramadan as well for those wishing to distribute meals on Fridays, social media competitions inviting the community to share photos and videos of their stunning home decorations during Ramadan and Eid, as well as the launch of a dedicated podcast - the first to be issued by a government institution - that will explore the secrets of the Holy Quran.

For more information, visit the Ramadan in Dubai website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

-Ends-

About Ramadan In Dubai

Ramadan in Dubai brings a joyful season of unforgettable moments, embodying a spirit of togetherness and unity. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in collaboration with Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), a packed programme of vibrant experiences brings friends and families together to enjoy cultural activities, pop-up markets, community iftar and suhoor gatherings, a diverse gastronomy scene, cultural entertainment as well as exclusive shopping deals with extended mall hours and special offers across the city's hotels and attractions - all remaining open as usual during the day. Dubai truly comes alive during Ramadan, with the entire city sparkling in celebration with more late-night activities, such as extended mall opening hours, night markets, weekend fireworks shows, festive lights, and projection shows. In addition, this year, Dubai’s cooler weather enhances the season’s charm, creating a truly unique and memorable festive atmosphere for all residents and visitors whether celebrating Ramadan or simply looking to explore the city during this treasured time of the year.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae