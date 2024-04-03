Kuwait: Al Hamra Shopping Center continues its diverse Ramadan activities, organized annually to celebrate the holy month. These efforts are part of Al Hamra’s initiatives to provide the best experiences for its patrons, in collaboration with its various partners and clients.

In addition to a vast selection of dining options, Al Hamra Shopping Center offers an array of unique Ramadan activities throughout the holy month. This includes Ramadan-themed decorations throughout the premises, daily servings of Arabic coffee and dates, alongside numerous other programs and initiatives.

This year, Al Hamra launched the unique "Al Hamra In Motion" initiative aimed at maintaining health and fitness during Ramadan. It encourages the Al Hamra community to engage in physical activity during this blessed season, in partnership with Circuit, Technogym, and the Burn app. This initiative offers free fitness, yoga, and spinning classes for both men and women in separate halls. The sessions are led by professional Club Circuit trainers using Technogym equipment and have seen significant registration through the Burn app. These fitness sessions take place on the 55th floor of Al Hamra Tower, offering stunning views of the capital.

Al Hamra Shopping Center has also organized the Gergean event for children, with families in attendance, where sweet treats were distributed, creating an atmosphere filled with joy and fun. Additionally, the center is currently hosting "Al Hamra Music Nights" as part of its cultural events, featuring performances of classical Middle Eastern and Kuwaiti music over 20 days in the shopping center’s lower level. This initiative is part of Al Hamra Shopping Center's efforts to support local culture in Kuwait.

In the coming days, Al Hamra plans to launch its Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which include a range of special offers and discounts across many of its facilities. Highlights include "Eid Gifts from Al Hamra with Grand Cinemas," offering a 50% discount on a selected range of Eid movies at Grand Cinemas when purchasing tickets from the box office at Al Hamra Shopping Center during the first three days of Eid. Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in the "Prize Cube" event, attempting to collect as many flying coupons as possible inside the cube, redeemable for discounts and promotional offers in the center’s stores and outlets. Special coupons will also be provided to visitors, redeemable for "Eid cash gifts."

Recently, Al Hamra Shopping Center witnessed the opening of the famous entertainment center, House of X, on the first floor, which will offer its visitors a distinctive bowling alley, along with a variety of entertaining, sporting, and musical events, elevating the entertainment experience. Currently, the center is preparing for special events and promotion taking place during the Eid period.

The Ramadan and Eid events at Al Hamra Shopping Center offer an opportunity to strengthen community ties in Kuwait and increase awareness of the center as a prime destination for shopping, entertainment, and culture. Especially during the holy month of Ramadan, Al Hamra aims to attract visitors and shoppers, enabling them to enjoy memorable moments with family and friends.