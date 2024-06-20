Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has hosted the second session in its Growth Series 2024 edition, focusing on empowering entrepreneurs to kickstart their businesses with speed and efficiency. The event, titled ‘How to Start Up Fast and Succeed’, attracted a diverse group of budding entrepreneurs and seasoned business advisors, eager to share and gain insights into rapid business success.

The session featured a compelling narrative from a former corporate executive who made a successful leap into the entrepreneurial world, illustrating the potential for rapid market success. This personal story of transition and triumph provided attendees with a real-world example of what they might achieve.

Additionally, two expert advisors shared actionable strategies on critical aspects such as profit acceleration, AI optimisation, and business scaling. They offered practical advice on prioritising investment in core business functions over internal operations in the early stages and insights on business and competitive strategy.

The attendees appreciated the blend of personal success stories and expert strategic advice, finding it both inspiring and directly applicable to their own entrepreneurial ventures. One of the participants, Sri Minasili, Founder of Holiday At Sahara Tourism, said, “The discussion on stability strategies, including turnaround and reinvention, has given me a clearer path forward for my business.” Similarly, another participant Marwan E. Zarafili, General Manager at Emileen International FZE, noted, “The guidance on sales and marketing improvement is exactly what I needed to enhance our company’s strategies.” Freelance Art Director Anthony Cullen was particularly inspired by the session’s focus on storytelling in business. He shared “Understanding how to effectively tell a story about our products and services can revolutionise how we connect with our audience.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad expressed his enthusiasm for the series’ continuing momentum. “Building on the success of our first session, this event underscores our commitment to supporting entrepreneurs through every stage of their business journey. Given that SMEs contribute as much as 63.5% to the UAE’s non-oil GDP, our role in facilitating their growth is vital for the broader economy. From navigating the initial challenges to scaling new heights, RAKEZ is here to provide the tools needed to transform startup ventures in our business ecosystem into major success stories,” he said.

RAKEZ is excited to continue the Growth Series under this year’s theme of ‘Growth’, with more engaging and insightful events planned on advanced technology applications, sales models and marketing. Each session is designed to not only inspire but also equip RAKEZ’s community with the knowledge and tools essential for entrepreneurial success.

