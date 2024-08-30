Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently hosted an interactive session on enhancing sales strategies titled “Sales Models to Drive Growth”. The event, held at RAKEZ Compass Coworking Centre, drew business leaders and sales professionals from the economic zone’s business community eager to refine their sales tactics and drive their companies’ growth.

The session offered an in-depth exploration of the sales management life cycle, providing attendees with valuable knowledge to navigate the end-to-end sales cycle and manage client needs and expectations effectively. These insights were geared towards elevating sales performance with actionable tips.

Complementing the comprehensive coverage of sales cycles, the event also featured practical examples of transformative sales processes and leadership in sales.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, "At RAKEZ, our mission is to empower the leaders of our business community with cutting-edge strategies in sales management and execution. By doing so, we prepare them to excel in today's fast-paced and ever-evolving market landscapes and also enable them to proactively navigate and overcome emerging challenges. This initiative is a core part of our commitment to nurturing the capabilities of our SME clients, helping them expand their businesses to new heights, and ultimately contributing to the broader economic development of Ras Al Khaimah."

The session provided a valuable networking platform for the participants and equipped them with tips to transform their sales approaches and leverage their new skills to foster business growth.

Abdulla Dajani, Sales Agent at The One, shared his experience, “In a market flooded with competition, responding quickly to leads is crucial - wait too long, and they’ve already talked to a dozen other agents. This session was truly eye-opening. It presented real-life scenarios for dealing with indecision in sales and adjusting the intensity of my pitch to better guide clients towards making decisions. It’s rare to gain such actionable insights that can be immediately applied to my work as a consultant in real estate.”

Georgina Kelly, Founder of RAK Entrepreneurs, said, “One of the biggest challenges in sales is articulating what our organisation does clearly and compellingly to different audiences, and quickly. The key takeaways for me from this session were invaluable - knowing your customer deeply, understanding your products thoroughly, and recognising that business is fundamentally about building relationships, not just closing sales. The environment at these business events is just as enriching, filled with vibrant interactions and a diversity of perspectives, which is what brings me back time and again.”

Ricky Formoso from Empower One Research highlighted the relevance of demographic targeting, “Targeting niche markets effectively, especially millennials and Gen Z, requires a deep understanding and connection with these groups. The programme today brilliantly outlined how to resonate with specific client demographics, reaffirming the importance of tailored marketing strategies. I left feeling very inspired and supported by the comprehensive approach taken here.”

RAKEZ remains committed to fostering the growth of startups and SMEs through business education and networking opportunities. Through these events, the economic zone ensures its business community stays ahead of the curve in a competitive market landscape.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ)

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 23,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.