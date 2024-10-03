Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council is excited to host the Corporate Innovation Leaders (CIL) Forum. Titled “Connecting Innovation to the Ecosystem” the forum was held on September 26, 2024, at the ITQAN Innovation Center, bringing together executives, strategists, and innovators who are passionate about fostering corporate innovation and contributing to Qatar National Vision 2030.

The CIL forum featured a tour of the ITQAN Innovation Center, followed by a welcome talk and an introduction to the forum by Dr. Abdulla Al Yousef, Executive Director of the ITQAN Innovation Center. This was followed by an engaging panel discussion that delved into how innovation can drive growth and sustainability across Qatar's diverse ecosystem, which includes startups, corporates, academia, and government. The discussion also highlighted key challenges and proposed solutions, showcasing successful case studies from MATAR and facilitating dialogue among various stakeholders to strengthen partnerships. The event concluded with an insightful Q&A session, allowing attendees to engage directly with the panel.

Designed to foster a dynamic network where corporate leaders can collaborate, share insights, and tackle the challenges of innovation in a rapidly changing business landscape, the forum cultivates a culture of creativity and adaptability across local organizations, ensuring their competitiveness and resilience in an evolving market. The CIL forum will explore new ideas, embrace change, and collectively influence the future of corporate innovation in Qatar.

The introduction of the Corporate Innovation Leaders Forum represents an important development in enhancing Qatar's RDI ecosystem. The QRDI Council is excited about this new chapter and looks forward to rolling out additional initiatives that connect and inspire both current and future generations of innovators.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a leading government entity in advanced research, global collaboration in innovation, and attracting global talent to Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity.

