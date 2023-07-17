Dubai – QNA Marcom is thrilled to announce the UAE Banks Federation as its strategic partner for the highly anticipated 3rd edition of the Security Conclave & Awards. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 13th, in Dubai, and will bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to discuss the latest advancements in security.

The Security Conclave & Awards will feature engaging panel discussions, keynote presentations, and interactive workshops led by industry experts. Participants will have the opportunity to explore emerging trends, strategies, and technologies shaping the security landscape, as well as network with influential professionals and organizations in the field.

"We are honored to collaborate with the UAE Banks Federation for the 3rd edition of the Security Conclave & Awards," said Ankit Shukla, Managing Director of QNA Marcom. "Their support and expertise in the banking sector will significantly enhance the event and ensure that we bring together the brightest minds in world cybersecurity to discuss the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the industry,"

