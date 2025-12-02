Doha – Qatar: QatarEnergy LNG convened its annual Town Hall events in Doha and Al Khor this week, bringing together employees from across its operations, projects, and support functions for an open dialogue with the Management Leadership Team.

The gathering highlighted a year of exceptional accomplishments and reaffirmed the company’s strategic direction as it prepares for a transformative phase in Qatar’s LNG industry.

Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, QatarEnergy LNG Chief Executive Officer (CEO), opened the events by welcoming employes and expressing deep appreciation for their dedication throughout 2025. He emphasized that the Town Hall is a valued annual tradition where achievements are recognized, priorities are aligned, and employees are thanked for their crucial role in shaping the company’s future.

He described the company workforce as champions who consistently demonstrate resilience, professionalism, and a steadfast commitment to safe, reliable, and efficient operations. The CEO also honoured QatarEnergy LNG’s Long Service Award recipients, acknowledging their loyalty, commitment, and enduring influence on the company’s culture and success.

The company outlined a strong year marked by premier performance in safety, sustainability, operational reliability, talent development, environmental protection, and project execution.

QatarEnergy LNG’s commitment to its people remained a cornerstone of its success. Qatarization exceeded annual targets across all functions.

Looking to the future, the CEO highlighted that 2026 will be a landmark year as QatarEnergy LNG prepares for the startup of major new facilities. He stressed the importance of accelerating digital transformation, enhancing organisational agility, reinforcing reliability and asset integrity, and maintaining an unrelenting focus on safety as the company prepares for increased scale and complexity. The company will continue to invest in talent, safeguard critical expertise, and evolve its operating model to ensure readiness for the next phase of growth.

The Corporate Planning Department presented a comprehensive review of the company’s 2025 performance, showcasing achievements for each pillar in its Direction Statement and outlining key challenges ahead by emphasising key focus areas. The review demonstrated continued progress and commitment to QatarEnergy LNG’s vision as the world’s premier LNG company.

A Q&A session provided employees with an opportunity to engage directly with the CEO and his Management Leadership Team. Innovation and expansion were recurring topics, underscoring their importance in shaping QatarEnergy LNG’s operations and its competitive edge.

About QatarEnergy LNG: QatarEnergy LNG, established in 1984, pioneered the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) industry in Qatar and today is the largest producer of LNG in the world with an annual production capacity of 77 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from its world-class facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar. Since production began in 1996, the company has been committed to meeting the world’s demand for safe, reliable, and clean energy. Through its operational excellence, QatarEnergy LNG is adding value to its production chain, contributing to the Qatari economy and Qatar’s National Vision 2030 to ensure efficient energy supplies for the country, creating new markets and contributing to the local community. In addition to the LNG facilities, the company also operates the Jetty Boil-Off Gas facility, Al Khaleej Gas, three Helium Plants, the Laffan Refinery (among the largest condensate refineries in the world), and the Ras Laffan Terminal on behalf of all shareholders.

