‘The Age of Modern Architecture in Qatar’ exhibition, which highlights Qatar’s iconic architectural landscape, recently opened its doors at M7, the design and innovation hub located in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, attended the opening.

Sponsored by Qatar Tourism, the exhibition features striking black and white imagery of Qatar’s architectural wonders by award-winning artist Joel Tjintjelaar. Currently live, the exhibition is free-of-charge and on show until January 21, 2023.

Commissioned by Qatar Tourism, Tjintjelaar is a fine-art photographer from the Netherlands specialised in Black and White photography. He believes that one of the objectives of art is to evoke a universal subjectivity. Tjintjelaar establishes a relationship with isolated subjects to reveal their true potential. By focusing on the subject, the artist presents an advanced and sophisticated style of portraiture. This expressive language simultaneously offers a record of the architecture, the architects behind the impressive creations, Qatar and of the artist himself.

‘The Age of Modern Architecture in Qatar’ exhibition at M7 showcases some of Qatar’s most iconic and grand architectural designs, such as the Museum of Islamic Art, Qatar National Library, Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha, Doha Tower, National Museum of Qatar and Al Janoub Stadium, and transforms these objects that contribute to Qatar’s identity into the subject of photography.

Commenting on the exhibition launch, Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer at Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar is known for creating incredible architectural works that become pieces of art in their own right. This exhibition presents unique angles and views through which visitors can experience the very best of Qatar’s modern architecture.”

He continued: “By visiting the exhibition, residents and the millions of guests who will soon be in Doha will have the opportunity to explore some of Qatar’s most prized attractions that are nearby, whether it’s the Msheireb Museums, the Doha Corniche, or the traditional Souq Waqif.”

Commenting on the occasion, Maha Al Sulaiti, M7 Director said, “We are honored to host “The Age of Modern Architecture in Qatar” and spotlight the work of Joel Tjintjelaar at M7. Through his work, this exhibition magnifies Qatar’s architectural gems and provide a unique window to the world especially ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022”.

Tjintjelaar’s work has been published in leading photography magazines since 2009 and displayed in galleries and exhibitions worldwide since 2013. He has won multiple prizes at the prestigious International Photography Awards, along with other commendations.

