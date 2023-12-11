Doha: The Autonomous e-Mobility (AEMOB) Forum, a pioneering event hosted by The Ministry of Transport (MOT) in collaboration with the organizing partner Just Us & Otto Marketing Services, announces its latest partnerships that will contribute to shaping the global discourse on autonomous e-Mobility, a topic of local and global significance.

Joining the roster of partners is Qatar Tourism, taking on the role of Destination Partner. Qatar Tourism's involvement in the AEMOB Forum reflects its dedication to promoting Qatar as a prime hub for knowledge exchange towards global sustainability and mobility solutions.

Additionally, the national air carrier Qatar Airways, known for its commitment to excellence in air travel, becomes the official airline partner to the AEMOB Forum. Bringing a wealth of experience and a global reach to the table, Qatar Airways aligns seamlessly with the international vision of the Forum.

Moreover, connecting to this set of prestigious partners is Seib Insurance, a prominent figure in the Qatari insurance sector, aligning itself with the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum and exemplifying its dedication to technology and policy innovation.

Elias Chedid, COO and Deputy CEO of Seib Insurance, expressed their perspective: "The AEMOB Forum is a platform for us to share our expertise in critical risk management, insurance regulation and policy, and to support our peers and partners in navigating the overall complexities of our industry."

These strategic partnerships complement the Forum's objectives of advancing sustainable transportation solutions and exploring innovations in electric and self-driving mobility, involving everyone that has a role to play. Qatar Tourism, Qatar Airways, and Seib Insurance are fostering innovation, supporting industry peers, and contributing to the success of the AEMOB Forum 2024.

About The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum

The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum, taking place in Doha, Qatar from 30 April – 02 May 2024, hosted by the Ministry of Transport of the State of Qatar, and held under the patronage of His Excellency, Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transport, is set to become the pioneering multilateral platform focusing on driverless e-Mobility, a topic of global significance and urgency.

Organized by Just us & Otto Marketing & Event Services in collaboration with InStrat, a department of 4th Dimension, the three-day event will provide a timely occasion for international stakeholders to further know-how and develop recommendations toward the implementation of autonomous e-Mobility in a real-world setting.

The AEMOB Forum is set to assemble a global network of senior officials, policy and technology experts, including speakers and representatives from government, industry, academia, the media, and hundreds of attendees. Tickets are expected to go on sale in July 2023 and can be purchased through the AEMOB Forum website www.aemobforum.com.

