Qatar Tourism led a delegation of 14 partners at the highly anticipated global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry event, IBTM World 2023. Held from November 28 to 30 in Barcelona, Spain, this year’s event attracted more than 15,000 business event professionals from over 100 countries.

Qatar Tourism showcased its latest tourism and business event developments and offerings through educational presentations and targeted meetings with corporate event agencies, incentive houses, professional conferences organisers, international associations, and media.

This year’s pavilion featured representatives from Qatar’s most prominent hotels, Destination Management Companies (DMCs), tour operators, conference and exhibition venues, all of which showcased the diverse offering available for meetings and events. IBTM World is the leading global event for the MICE and events industry and takes place annually in Barcelona.

