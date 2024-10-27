On the eve of the Qatar Tourism Awards, His Excellency Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, and Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, and Mr. Omar Al Jaber Acting Director of Tourism Development at Qatar Tourism, hosted a lunch to honour the judges of the event’s second edition.

Held on 26 October at Belhambar Restaurant, the event was also attended by Qatar Tourism’s senior leadership and the UN Tourism executive team, who all expressed their gratitude for the judges’ hard work and commitment to the programme's success.

The second edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards will be held on the 27th of October, 2024 at the Raffles Doha, Lusail. The selected panel of judges, who were responsible for evaluating the submissions, are experts in their respective fields, each contributing a unique perspective to the evaluation process.

