Qatar Tourism has launched a full year calendar for 2024, showcasing more than 80 unique events for the year. From works of art only ever exclusively displayed at New York’s The Met, to the world’s largest technology conference brought to the region for the very first time, Qatar is set to see an exquisite line up of cultural events, sporting championships, thought-provoking summits, e-mobility panels, and much more in 2024.

Commenting on the diversity of events, Chief Marketing and Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism, Eng Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, said: “Qatar Tourism is delighted to announce an ensemble of over 80 events scheduled throughout 2024 in Qatar’s calendar. With Qatar quickly rising as a globally recognised destination, we take great pride in accommodating visitors from around the world and showcasing our rich Qatari culture and heritage. We wish everyone a prosperous and exciting year ahead and look forward to hosting events that cater to everyone’s interests.”

Qatar Tourism rounds up some of the biggest events featured in next year’s calendar:

HEADLINE EVENTS

18th AFC Asian Cup

The 18th AFC Asian Cup will be hosted from January 12 to February 10 next year, in six stadiums, with 24 national football teams competing with one another. The AFC Asian Cup attests to Qatar’s ongoing sporting legacy as one of the largest sporting events of the year. The tournament is set to attract hundreds of thousands of visitors during its month-long run, with attractions surrounding the stadiums for visitors to enjoy, complementing the matches.

Doha Expo

The region’s first international horticultural exhibition, Doha Expo runs to March 28, 2024, bringing visitors a platform to engage with local and international agricultural organisations. The theme, ‘Green Desert, Better Environment,’ has presenters emphasising solutions to a more sustainable and technological agricultural landscape. Visitors can enjoy several other events at the Expo as well, such as immersing themselves in virtual reality, participating in innovative workshops and exploring the botanic garden.

Shop Qatar 2024

Kicking off the new year will be Shop Qatar, which runs from January 1 to 27, with incredible discounts in stores, raffle draws, and entertainment spread out in malls. There are a total of 13 malls participating which visitors can explore, with hundreds of shops featuring different offers and entertainment. In its 8th edition, Shop Qatar 2024 will see prizes including four luxury cars, exciting giveaways distributed by hosts during interactive contests, and cash prizes of varying amounts.

Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2024

Celebrating 20 years of luxury and opulence, next year’s DJWE will see special celebratory elements including exclusive designer collaborations and the finest jewellery reveals. For the past two decades, DJWE has brought together leading local, regional and international brands under one roof in a display of exquisite craftmanship and design. Taking place over February 5 to 11, 2024, DJWE will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Qatar International Food Festival 2024

The biggest culinary celebration in Qatar, the Qatar International Food Festival 2024 is returning on February 7, 2024, and will run to February 17, with a diverse selection of food and beverages. At this festival, visitors will have ample opportunity to enjoy sharing their own cultures and understanding others’ through gastronomy.

Web Summit

The world’s largest technology conference, Web Summit, will be hosted in Qatar from February 26 to 29, 2024, marking it as the first time ever being hosted in the Middle East and North Africa region. The conference will continue to be hosted by Qatar over the next five editions. Web Summit Qatar will create new opportunities for thousands of international investors and industry leaders to connect, network and create a future that is driven by innovation.

SPORTS

Deepening its sporting legacy and leveraging its investments in state-of-the-art facilities, Qatar presents several sporting events in 2024, ground, aquatic, and aerial.

World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024

The World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024 is taking place from February 2 to 18 at Aspire Dome, Old Doha Port, and Hamad Aquatic Centre. This tournament will be hosting 2,600 top athletes, from over 190 countries, for 75 medal events, with an opportunity for athletes to qualify for Olympic Games Paris 2024. Sports include swimming (open water and artistic), diving and high diving, and water polo. Visitors can witness top-class aquatic performances from athletes from all over the world.

Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2024

The renowned Ooredoo Doha Marathon 2024 is returning on February 16 with five different distances and timings to sign up for. The event also promotes accessibility, with people of different abilities welcomed to compete in selected categories and up to 21 km. Proceeds from the marathon will be distributed to local Qatar charities, meaning participants can support multiple humanitarian causes simply by running.

Katara International Arabian Horse Festival

The Katara International Arabian Horse Festival will run from January 24 to February 4 and will showcase different purebred horses in competition with each other. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, this event aims to celebrate Qatar’s culture and heritage. Alongside watching the competition, visitors can indulge in an array of activities from painting and sculpture art, to witnessing parades and light shows.

Qatar International Rally

The Qatar International Rally will be returning in 2024 from February 1 to 3, with 13-time defending champion from Qatar, Nasser Al Attiyah participating once again. This tournament will be a great opportunity for motorsport fans to witness the sturdiness and thrill of competitive rallying.

Marmi Festival

Emphasising the national bird of Qatar, the Marmi Festival returns on January 1 to 27, 2024 to exhibit falconry in Sealine. The event provides a platform for falcon hunters to honour the Bedouin tradition of falcon hunting.

Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024

The Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 is scheduled towards the end of the year, from November 29 to December 1, 2024, at the Lusail International Circuit. The Formula 1 extends a festive atmosphere throughout the country with high-profile performances and events lined up alongside the thrilling races.

SUMMITS AND FORUMS

In addition to the Web Summit, Qatar will continue marking its position as a convenor of global thought leaders and a creator of forward-looking dialogue by hosting the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum for the first time and bringing back the Qatar Economic Forum.

Autonomous e-Mobility Forum

The Ministry of Transport will be hosting the Autonomous e-Mobility Forum from April 30 to May 2, 2024, which is an event that is first of its kind. This event aims to serve as a platform to highlight the implementation of and recommendations for driverless e-Mobility, from a technological and policy-planning perspective. The event will welcome representatives across government, media, industry, and academia.

4th Annual Qatar Economic Forum

The 4th annual Qatar Economic Forum, in partnership with Bloomberg, will be held from May 14 to 16, 2024. The forum will bring international leaders, businessmen, academics, and entrepreneurs together to present and discuss on aspects pertinent to the global economy.

MUSEUMS AND GALLERIES

Qatar’s museums not only house striking collections, but their very creation and external façade are works of art, conceptualised by renowned artists such as the National Museum of Qatar by Jean Nouvel and the Museum of Islamic Art by IM PEI. In 2024, visitors will step into exclusive exhibitions held in Qatar and the region for the very first time.

National Museum of Qatar

The National Museum of Qatar will be hosting the exhibition, ‘The Shape of time: Art and Ancestors of Oceania from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’, open until January 15, 2024. The exhibition is currently displaying 130 pieces which are otherwise only exhibited at The Met, New York, making it a rare opportunity for art enthusiasts to witness such works live in the region.

Qatar Museums Gallery

Qatar Museums Gallery is hosting ‘Dan Flavin | Donald Judd: Doha’ until February 24, 2024. The event is organised by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Qatar Museums, allowing visitors to enjoy the most influential figures of minimalistic art.

Museum of Islamic Art

Museum of Islamic Art is running the ‘Welcome to Isfahan’ exhibition to January 30, 2024. This exhibit features a collection to reflect the region of Isfahan, Iran, from the era of the Safavid Empire. Visitors will find themselves transported to historic times to appreciate the craftsmanship and workings of one of the most important empires in Islamic history.

Further, the ‘Shattered’ exhibition is also running at the Museum of Islamic Art until May 7, 2024, depicting works by the Turkish artist, Feleksan Onar, on the recent earthquakes in Southeast Turkey and Northern Syria. Visitors will not just be able to educate themselves on the events, but also be able to feel the heightened emotions of the victims of these natural disasters.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art

Mathaf is displaying several exhibitions until March 5, 2024 to satiate one’s curiosity of arts and culture. Some of these include, ‘Mehdi Moutashar: Introspection as Resistance’, ‘Distilled Lessons: Abstraction in Arab Modernism’, ‘Cities Under Quarantine: The Mailbox Project’, and ‘De/Constructed Meanings’.

SPECIAL OCCASIONS

With Ramadan starting mid-March, Qatar will have plenty of festivities planned to allow families to spend time with their loved ones during the Holy Month. Restaurants and cafés are set to operate with late timings, with exclusive suhoor and iftar packages, to enhance the fasting experience.

During Eid, Qatar is known to celebrate with beautiful displays of fireworks, lighting, retail offers and family-friendly entertainment.

In the new year, Qatar is set to welcome residents and visitors from across the globe to experience its cultural festivities, thrilling sports tournaments, exclusive art exhibitions and more. Qatar Tourism extend its warm welcome to tourists and residents alike to delve into the rich and diverse touristic landscape of Qatar.

