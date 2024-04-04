Visit Qatar is gearing up to host several performances during the week of Eid Al Fitr 2024, ranging from music artists to Disney blockbuster orchestral musicals. With several family-friendly performances, and others for young adults and older, Visit Qatar presents a line-up of events that cater to residents and GCC visitors of all ages to celebrate the joyous occasion.

For Eid Al Fitr 2024, there will be nightly fireworks shows at Katara Cultural Village from April 10 to 12, for visitors to enjoy stunning firework displays. Al Hazm mall will be hosting Eid Al Fitr celebrations from April 10 to 13, and Lusail Boulevard will see different types of Eid celebrations from April 10 to 12. Qatar is also gearing up to host the inaugural Qatar-UAE Super Cup on April 12, welcoming football fans from the region.

The LEGO ® Shows Qatar will be hosted at Halls 8 and 9 at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) from April 10 till 25, where families can experience and partake in entertainment forms pertaining to the famous children’s toy. Filipino popstar royalty, Sarah Geronimo and rock icon, Bamboo, will be performing at a joint concert on April 11 at Halls 3 and 4 at QNCC. The biggest Filipino music icons will be performing outside of the Philippines for the first time.

Two of Disney’s most popular motion pictures are coming to Qatar in their live concert form. The Lion King Live in Concert will be held on April 12 and Toy Story in Concert will take place on April 13, both at Al Mayassa Theater at QNCC. Families and children are welcome to enjoy musical evenings of some of their favourite films. In addition, the popular Arab singer, Ayed, will be performing at QNCC on April 16, presenting a great opportunity for Arab music fans.

Visit Qatar is also set to welcome visitors at the Abu Samra Border with the ‘Eidya’ gift package, specially curated for the holy occasion of Eid Al Fitr 2024. With the aim of welcoming visitors and offering them the chance to visit the wonders of Qatar, the ‘Eidya’ package contains discounts and offers to great experiences in Qatar.

Qatar unveils new districts and attractions, offering diverse experiences for GCC visitors. Qetaifan Islands in Lusail boast distinct offerings, with Qetaifan Island North featuring a state-of-the-art waterpark with the world’s highest waterslide and luxurious residential accommodations. Meryal Waterpark on Qetaifan Island offers visitors a selection of exciting attractions, including the iconic 85-meter-high 'icon tower' and 36 waterslides. Additionally, in Zekreet, Our Habitas Ras Abrouq provides sustainable luxury accommodations and unique experiences.

To keep up with Qatar’s events calendar, please visit www.visitqatar.com.

