Doha, Qatar: Doha is gearing up to spotlight the luxury yachting lifestyle with the Qatar Boat Show, from 6th to 9th November 2024. Old Doha Port and Gulf Marine Services LLC proudly announced a collaboration to host this landmark event, promising to unite the world in the heart of Qatar. The prestigious event will feature local, regional, and international yachting brands, shipyards, boat owners, and enthusiasts, highlighting the pinnacle of luxury yachting and innovation. An integral part of Qatar's Vision 2030, the Boat Show aims to foster economic growth and boost tourism by showcasing the best of marine innovation and leisure.

The launch event, which took place on March 5th, offered a sneak peek into the grandeur and scale of the upcoming Qatar Boat Show, attracting international and regional exhibitors, media representatives, and prominent figures from across the globe to heighten anticipation for what promises to be the most impressive boat show in Qatar's history.

The event commenced with an opening speech by Mohammad Al Mulla, who also had the honor of revealing the captivating opening video, setting an exhilarating tone for the attendees. This was followed by a special Qatar Boat Show Presentation delivered by Mohamed Al-Atwaan and Ibrahim Farhat, further setting the stage for a series of engaging discussions. The first panel discussion, titled 'Middle East Yachting Overview,' saw the participation of key industry leaders including Salim Tayssoun, Managing Director of Yachts1; Nabil El Jammal, Middle East Manager at Benetti; Farouk Nefzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Feadship; and Paris Baloumis, Group Marketing Director at Oceanco, underscoring the collaborative spirit that is a driving force behind the event's success. Following this, the 'Qatar Yachting Overview' panel featured Nassr Essa Al-Nassr, Investment Development, Qatar Free Zones; Bader Al-Mahmoud, Strategy & Business Development Director, Old Doha Port; Riju George, Director of events, Gulf Marina Services. This discussion highlighted the strategic importance of the Qatar Boat Show within the broader context of Qatar's growing appeal as a maritime investment hub and its role in the global maritime industry.

The Qatar Boat Show 2024 is proud to be supported by the Ministry of Transport as the Strategic Partner, Qatar Tourism as the Destination Partner, Al Kass Channels as the Media Partner, with Mwani Qatar as a Gold Sponsor and QTerminals serving as the Silver Sponsors.

With 495 exhibitors and brands, the Qatar Boat Show 2024 expects to welcome more than 20,000 visitors and will feature 95 boats & watercraft on both land and water, offering an unparalleled showcase of the marine world and luxury in true Doha form. The show is set to present a dazzling array of world-renowned yacht brands and shipyards, showcasing the latest in marine services and accessories. Beyond the vessels themselves, attendees will discover an eclectic mix of yachting lifestyle brands, watersports, and retail opportunities. Moreover, the event promises an immersive experience with culinary delights, diverse entertainment, and action-packed activities designed to captivate all visitor groups.

Reflecting on the successful launch, Mohammad Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of Old Doha Port, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming event: "The Qatar Boat Show 2024 is a strategic milestone that aligns with the long-term vision of Old Doha Port and our nation. It is a testament to our efforts and the fruitful collaboration between various stakeholders to drive economic growth and enhance our country's tourism appeal. This grand event will be a remarkable showcase of the marine world and unparalleled luxury in true Doha form.”

Old Doha Port, spanning an impressive 800,000 square meters and equipped with 450 berths for all types of boats up to 160 meters in length, is a premier venue for the Qatar Boat Show 2024 with its two world-class marinas and a vibrant mix of retail, dining, and hospitality options. The Port plays a crucial role in celebrating Qatar's maritime heritage and hosting this international event demonstrates its allure and capacity to attract the global yachting community.

Qatar's reputation as the safest country in the world, coupled with its robust tourism and economic indicators, positions the Qatar Boat Show as a significant event on the international maritime calendar. With six marinas and an expanding marine infrastructure, Qatar is making waves as a leading destination for luxury maritime activities.

Old Doha Port invites industry leaders and enthusiasts within the maritime world to visit Doha in November for a spectacular showcase and an unforgettable experience at the Qatar Boat Show 2024.

About Old Doha Port:

Once a historic commercial port, Old Doha Port has undergone an incredible transformation into a bustling tourist destination, blending sustainability and innovation into its landscape. The Port features a world-class marina, the colorful Mina District, one of the world’s most beautiful cruise terminals, a yard for reimagined shipping containers, the nation’s largest slipway, and over 200,000 square meters of greenery. Old Doha Port is centrally located in Doha, adjacent to some of the country's most popular landmarks such as Doha Corniche and Souq Waqif.