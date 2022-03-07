Abu Dhabi, UAE: Qasr Al Watan hosted the inaugural Forbes 30/50 Summit’s opening gala yesterday, March 06, 2022. The Summit, which is a global event taking place in line with International Women’s Day, is gathering generations of women from both the “30 Under 30” list and the “50 Over 50” list.

As one of the only working Palaces of its kind in the world, the opening gala took the invitees on an enriching private tour, which gave them insight into Arabian architectural design and tradition, access to curated exhibits that showcase rare cultural artifacts, manuscripts and arts, and a deeper understanding of the UAE’s journey as part of the nation’s past, present and future.

The evening at the Palace also included a seated dinner prepared by the best female chefs in the UAE in addition to live entertainment such as local music, a traditional Ayala performance and Qasr Al Watan’s original evening performance, the Palace in Motion, which brought the Palace to life in a spectacular light and sound show. Most importantly, the opening gala saw all the attendees network and mix, using AI-driven software, and forge early mentoring conversations.

Headlined by Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, the cross-generational event brought together the inspiring honorees along with other global leaders from policy, business and NGOs in what is being dubbed as the greatest gathering of women in the world.

With the mission of forming world-changing alliances, the event focused on creating cross-generational mentorship opportunities to provide leadership, guidance, and insights to women at every stage of their career, in addition to diverse perspectives focused on women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and rich cultural immersion opportunities.

About Qasr Al Watan:

Qasr Al Watan is a cultural landmark housed within the Presidential Palace compound in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. At Qasr Al Watan, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the UAE’s governing traditions and values by exploring a well-preserved legacy of knowledge and tradition. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the majestic hallways of the Palace of the Nation, as they delve into a world of fascinating exhibitions, artefacts and architecture.

The Palace also houses the Qasr Al Watan Library, where visitors can explore a vast collection of books and resources on the UAE’s political, social and cultural history.

In 2021, Qasr Al Watan was named the ‘Middle East's Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction’ by the World Travel Awards for the second consecutive year. In 2020, Qasr Al Watan was recognized by MENALAC as the ‘Best Unique Visitor Attraction’ and in 2019 the Palace was also named ‘Best Favorite Attraction’ by the Pride of Abu Dhabi Awards.

