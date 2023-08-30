Dubai: On September 14th, Provident Real Estate will be attending the exclusively held, Family Office Forum - London, at the Crowne Plaza Dubai. The event is designed to connect foreign entrepreneurs and investors to Dubai.

Building partnerships with these investors is crucial for Provident Estate given the substantial increase in foreign investors spurred on by the unpredictable financial environment worldwide. Provident Estate places a high value on physically educating and guiding investors through their options and ways to maximize their return on investment.

Dubai’s Real Estate Market continues to grow with no evidence of a decline.

There are a number of reasons why international investors will benefit from their investment, with tax advantages, safety, financial stability, and strategic location being the core. The diverse number of investors that will be in attendance at this event provides Provident Real Estate the chance to educate them on the large portfolio of opportunities that the city has to offer.

The event will also function as an interactive session where investors may schedule appointments with Provident Estate to get more information and support about the real estate market in Dubai.

Kurtis Hartman, Provident Estate’s representative, who will be in attendance at the event, says “We are excited to present the inner workings of real estate in Dubai, it is a chance for us to educate these high-net-worth individuals on the current opportunities within the market”.



Kurtis is also a guest speaker and will educate investors on why they should invest in the city of Dubai, alongside the investment strategies and visa options available for these attendees.

We don’t just create transactions, we build relationships.

About Provident Estate:

Pursuing excellence since 2008. Provident Estate is a one-stop shop for all things real estate. With a resolution to always offer 5-star service to their clients, Provident Estate are here for property requirements and queries. At the crux of the business, Provident Estate work relentlessly to provide hassle-free tailored real estate advice and consultancy for investors and families alike who are looking to find the perfect home. Provident Estate takes pride in the diverse portfolio of not just services but also the team members behind the company. With over 22 different nationalities speaking 25+ different languages, all are ready to answer property-related questions.

Provident are available to help with buying and leasing as well as property management all the way through to looking for the correct financing options or even finding a perfect holiday home. The company pride themselves in being transparent, honest and professional to deliver the best results to clients.

