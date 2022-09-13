QATAR, UAE: - (ACN Newswire) - A virtual conference with an explicit focus on Cloud and data centers technologies was held on September 6, 2022, where more than 150 C-level tech decision makers participated virtually, including key stakeholders in Qatar's Cloud ecosystem were gathered by the event's host, Trescon.

Leading solution providers in the cloud industry such as GBI, Prime Holding, and Manage Engine congregated at the virtual conference to discuss the potential for the cloud and data center ecosystem in Qatar.



The event featured an intriguing collaboration between experts like:

- Santiago Banales Lopez - Managing Director, Iberdrola Innovation Middle East, Doha, Qatar

- Dr. Antonio Sanfilippo - Chief Scientist and Program Director, Qatar Foundation/Qatar Environment & Energy Research Institute, Qatar

- Dr. Ahmed Darwish Elsayed - Head of Digital Delivery, Bank Albilad, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

- John Mankarios - Vice President, QInvest LLC, Qatar

- Manish Khanijo - Manager - Technology & Security, Qatar Free Zone Authority, Qatar

- Chadi Rahi - Director of Technology & Business Development, Prime Holding, Qatar

- Belal Hafnawi - Commissioner - Board Member, Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC - Jordan), Jordan

- Gigi Mathew Thomas - Group Head - IT & Digital Transformation, Ittihad International Investment LLC, United Arab Emirates

- Imran Chowdhury - Global Head of Data Protection and Governance, Al Jazeera Media Network, Qatar

- Karthik Ananda Rao - Regional Technical Head, Manage Engine, MEA, UAE

- Mahdi Khorram - Product Development and Marketing Director, GBI

- AWS Hattab - Sr. Director of Contact Center, Bank Al Etihad, Jordan

- Thuraya Al-Harthi - Senior Specialist - Innovation & Emerging Technology Development, MTCIT, Oman

- Mohamed Ghazala - Head of Data Architecture & Analytics, Leading bank in Egypt, Egypt

- Mai Alowaish - Chief Data and Innovation Officer, Gulf Bank of Kuwait, Kuwait

- Ahmad Musa - Head of Planning and a DBA candidate, University of Strathclyde, UAE

- Hamid Ali Raja - Senior Audit Manager, GWC Logistics, Qatar

- Ahmed Sharif - Senior IT Support Engineer & Cloud Solutions expert, ADDA, UAE

- Fady Rafla - Chief Digital Officer, Post for Investment, Egypt



John Mankarios discussed at length on 'Leveraging Cloud Technology for Workplace Digital Transformation.' He was reported as saying, "Cloud enables employees to improve their CX. With Cloud infrastructure employees have access to real time measurements and analytics tools that they can use to make smarter decisions about their customers journey."



While speaking about 'Connectivity in Digital Transformation', Mahdi Khorram, Product Development and Marketing Director, GBI mentioned that, "When we talk about banking or financial applications, latency is really significant. I hear people talk about blockchain, crypto, stock market, and so on, a lot of finance industries pertains to, but latency is very crucial to make sure the services reach the end user very quickly."



"In this era of digitalization, space and culture do not have such an impact on the employees as technology does," said Karthik Ananda Rao, Chief Technical Evangelist, Manage Engine, A Division of Zoho Corp Inc, in his tech talk on the topic," Enhancing Employee Experience through Cloud IT Management.



Santiago Banales Lopez, Managing Director, Iberdrola Innovation Middle East spoke at length on 'Cloud and Energy Transition: The Case of Iberdrola'. He was quoted saying, "It's not only about investing in infrastructure; but it's also about investing in people, building our own knowledge, building our capital knowledge in order to be able to do this transformation across different businesses, across different countries."



In addition to other panel discussions, the event featured one on the subject of 'Cloud - A Brighter Future: Exploring Strategies to Deliver Cloud Transformation,' which was chaired by Belal Hafnawi.



"The last three years have crunched every budget and pushed every strategy to ensure fast adoption of digitization. Businesses that have not yet gone digital may not last much longer. The cloud has become an essential part of every organization's growth strategy, and virtualization is the path that everyone, (especially enterprises with both legacy and modern IT infrastructures) need to take," says Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.



The 12th global edition of World Cloud Show - Qatar was officially sponsored by:

- Gold Sponsor - GBI | Prime Holding

- Silver Sponsor - Manage Engine

