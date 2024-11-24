Abu Dhabi: Businesses will gain valuable insights into government procurement opportunities at the upcoming Procurement Forum, hosted by Department of Government Enablement (ADDGE) and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED). An important part of Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW), the Forum is the government’s latest initiative to help build a resilient, sustainable economy through strategic procurement and investment opportunities for the private sector.

The Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, is hosted by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) from 4 to 6 December 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The Procurement Forum at ADBW will showcase the Abu Dhabi Government’s strategic procurement priorities, underscoring the role of the private sector in shaping the future of public sector procurement and driving the Emirate’s economic transformation. The forum will gather key government officials, local entrepreneurs, international investors, procurement professionals, suppliers and influential stakeholders to discuss how procurement strategies can catalyse economic diversification and industrial development within the Emirate.

‘Invest and Prosper’ Key theme of the Procurement Forum, highlighting the role of procurement in the Emirate’s economic ecosystem Knowledge Exchange Of public sector procurement policies, underlining key procurement priorities Engaging Sessions A series of engaging sessions featuring high-level public and private sector leaders set to discuss procurement strategies Focus on SMEs Exploring the role of procurement in SME development and growth

Under the theme “Invest and Prosper”, the Procurement Forum, taking place on 5 December 2024, will feature a series of engaging sessions, starting with a keynote highlighting Abu Dhabi’s vision for a dynamic and diverse industrial ecosystem. Panel discussions will emphasise the critical role of various government agencies in driving the Emirate’s economic landscape, reinforcing diversification efforts, and promoting environmentally sustainable practices.

A panel discussion will showcase the Abu Dhabi Investment Office's (ADIO) strategic initiatives, like Musataha and the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework, designed to foster domestic and foreign direct investment, drive industrial growth, and promote business sustainability, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier investment destination.

The event will serve as a key platform offering in-depth insights into evolving market trends, examining how procurement-driven policies —including strategic localisation initiatives— catalyse local production, empower SMEs, drive environmental sustainability, and foster collaborative strategies that advance innovation.

A fireside chat will highlight SME-focused initiatives, including ADDED's procurement policies and the Khalifa Fund's efforts to help SMEs access government contracts and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

H.E. Fahed Salem Al Kayyoomi, Undersecretary of DGE, said: “As Abu Dhabi continues to focus on economic diversification, localisation, and industrial innovation, the Procurement Forum has become a key platform for aligning procurement strategies with our broader goals. By prioritising sustainable practices, empowering local small and medium-sized enterprises, and cultivating strategic partnerships, we reinforce the emirate’s position as a hub for investment and industrial growth.”

He added: “Initiatives such as the Abu Dhabi Local Content Programme and our emphasis on public-private partnerships enable us to build economic resilience and shape a future-ready economy that benefits Abu Dhabi’s citizens, residents, and businesses.”

Mrs. Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Executive Director of the SME Sector at ADDED and Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said: “The forum will open the door to new opportunities for SMEs and other firms eager to leverage our procurement initiatives to fuel growth. We are creating new pathways for firms to succeed as we build a resilient, innovation-driven, diversified economy across the Emirate. The Procurement Forum offers an opportunity to exchange expertise and forge new partnerships, empowering local businesses to access unparalleled opportunities and contribute meaningfully to Abu Dhabi’s sustainable growth and vibrant economic ecosystem.”

Another key session will explore Abu Dhabi’s procurement strategy, showcasing how government procurement serves as a catalyst for economic growth and expansion, enabling investors to thrive in Abu Dhabi and expand into other key markets. The Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), the ADDED’s arm to develop and regulate the industrial sector, will present Abu Dhabi’s industrial localisation strategy, emphasising efforts to build local manufacturing capabilities and sustainable practices to position the Emirate as a regional hub for manufacturing and innovation.

Mr. Mohammed Kamali, Chief Trade and Industry Officer of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) said: “The Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS) supports the Emirate in becoming a global leader in sustainable industrial growth. By prioritising locally produced goods in government procurement processes, we are not only fortifying our economy’s resilience, but also laying the foundation for long-term industrial prosperity. The Procurement Forum is an ideal platform from which to showcase Abu Dhabi’s robust developments and reinforce the Emirate’s position as a premier hub for manufacturing, innovation, and industrial investment on the world stage.”

The Procurement Forum is one of 10 impactful specialised events under ADBW, each tailored to foster knowledge-sharing, partnership-building, and investment opportunities across diverse sectors, including industrial development, technology, sustainable growth, and more.

