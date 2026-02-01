Dubai: Ukraine made a strong presence at Gulfood Dubai 2026, the world’s largest food and beverage exhibition, through the Ukrainian Food Industry Export Alliance and several national industrial associations, with the aim of boosting exports and strengthening ties with international markets, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa.

Dr Ruslana Rymarska, President of Ukrainian Food Manufacturer Alliance, said in an exclusive statement to Iris Media that participation in the event, which concludes today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, achieved highly significant results. She expected Ukrainian food exports to the Gulf and Middle East region to witness substantial growth following the signing of several new partnerships in the region.

She noted that the Ukrainian national pavilion featured dozens of companies specializing in various food products, including frozen fruits, concentrated juices, grains, nuts, organic products, and confectionery, alongside innovative packaging solutions and sustainable export practices.

She also pointed out that this participation comes as part of a broader strategy to strengthen Ukraine’s presence in global markets and open new channels of cooperation between producers, importers, and international distributors, through accompanying professional events such as FoodAgro MeetUp 2026, which brings together Ukrainian companies and international buyers to discuss opportunities in grain and agricultural trade.

Ukraine’s participation in the exhibition represents an important opportunity to enhance its exports in a region witnessing strong growth in demand for high-quality food products, and to reaffirm the ability of Ukrainian companies to compete and comply with international standards.

Gulfood Dubai 2026 concludes today, January 30, bringing together more than 8,500 exhibitors from 195 countries, making it a key global platform for the international food industry and trade.