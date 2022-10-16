Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The ‘TiLT Festival & Conference’ today announced the commencement of preparations for the 2023 edition which is set to be the largest in the festival’s history in terms of collaborations, participations, and fundraising for NGOs.

The announcement follows the success of this years’ edition, which was held at Taj Hotel in Dubai and witnessed overwhelming participation from government officials, artists, changemakers, philanthropists, as well as a number of business leaders in the UAE. The event, in collaboration with Art be a Part - raised charitable funding of AED 243,000 for Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and UNICEF India. The grand finale featured music performances by long time collaborators, Akshai Sarin and Ricky Kej, two time Grammy Award winner and US Billboard #1 artist.

“Dubai is a multi-cultural hub for arts, diversity, tolerance, and creativity. Therefore, we have brought this prestigious and cross-border event to Dubai for the first time ever as the Emirate unites over 200 nationalities in one city. And that’s what our festival is all about – uniting people for the greater good,” said Akshai Sarin, Founder of TiLT Festival & Conference.

“Dubai has a clear vision for the creative sector, thanks to promising strategies such as the ‘Dubai Creative Economy Strategy’ which promises to boost this vital sector even further. In line with this, and in light of the unprecedented success of the ‘TiLT Festival & Conference’ in Dubai, we’ve already started preparing for the 2023 edition and we’re inviting all concerned organisations and individuals to be part of it,” added Sarin.

The TiLT Festival & Conference was established in 2010 by musician and social entrepreneur Akshai Sarin, who has a multi-faceted career spanning impact entrepreneurship, creative leadership, innovation, culture marketing, and philanthropy.

The TiLT Festival & Conference is a global influential changemakers summit bringing together artists, thought leaders, CEOs, philanthropists, creatives, and entrepreneurs from across the globe, to exchange views and expertise, and discuss current global challenges. It’s considered as a key event in the creativity and innovation industries as it provides the opportunity for people to network, collaborate, and partner on promising projects. It’s also an ideal platform for creatives and leaders from all over the world to showcase their innovations and explore new opportunities in Dubai.

Future opportunities

Sarin stated that the management of the ‘TiLT Festival & Conference’ is currently organising a roadshow to further strengthen collaboration with the local organisation and individuals. “We are excited to welcome business leaders, NGOs, artists, panelists, participants, and sponsors for the upcoming edition of our much-anticipated event in 2023 which will provide the opportunity for everyone to be a contributor to their community,” explained Sarin.

Key highlight of 2022

“Although we have achieved a huge success on many levels in 2022, I consider that our key highlight was being able to raise money for Dubai Cares and UNICEF India to support them on their humanitarian mission. Both organisations serve noble causes and their work changes the lives of millions of people worldwide. This is in line with our mission to make the world a better place by bringing people together and reinforcing collaboration between artists and NGOs and the community at large,” said Akshai Sarin, Founder of TiLT Festival & Conference.

