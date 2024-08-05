Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group has announced that preparations are well underway for what the forthcoming Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024, an unmissable event for hunting and equestrian enthusiasts, industry professionals, and families.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX combines Emirati cultural traditions and heritage with innovative, forward-looking features that open new business opportunities, engage Emiratis of all ages, and showcase adventure and outdoor lifestyles.

Organised for the first time by Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, this world-leading exhibition with over two decades’ heritage runs from 31 August to 8 September 2024 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Whether they are hunting and equestrian enthusiasts or looking to immerse themselves in the region’s cultural heritage, visitors to ADIHEX can explore cultural exhibitions, breathtaking traditional performances, and live historical displays that celebrate the rich heritage of the region.

As the largest event of its kind in the MENA region, ADIHEX will host the latest technologies, innovations, and trends across 11 distinct cultural sectors including equestrian and falconry, hunting and shooting, camping, hunting, tourism and safari, fishing and marine sports, and arts and crafts along with many more sporting and outdoor activities.

As the heart and soul of ADIHEX, the Arena will offer an unmissable family-friendly attraction offering a wide range of multi-cultural, educational, and interactive shows that are suitable for all age groups. Each day's agenda will include an extensive variety of exciting activities, workshops, beauty competitions, auctions and much more. An Arena highlight will be the Falcon Auction, at which attendees can learn about the UAE’s pioneering role in the captive-breeding of falcons as part of the country's commitment to conservation and preservation of its wildlife.

The falcons featured at the auction are tailored for both novice and seasoned falconers of all nationalities, ensuring accessibility and diversity for all enthusiasts in the falconry community. For the first-time ever at ADIHEX, bidders will have the opportunity to bid for premium falcons online that will be showcased in a special viewing area at ADIHEX 2024.

The ADIHEX Daily Family Show offers an action-packed experience guaranteed to entertain visitors of all ages. Featuring a lineup of extraordinary performances, this show celebrates the skill, history, heritage and the longstanding bond that humankind has had with animals through the ages. Highlights of the Show include the Abu Dhabi Police Showcase with the Abu Dhabi Police Musical Band and a fascinating crime scene reenactment that demonstrates the seamless collaboration between the Equine Team and K9 Unit.

The Historical Battle and Archery on Horseback will see the Mamluk Archery and Kaber Stables demonstrate traditional Ottoman battle scenes and archery skills. The Wings of the Sahara Bird Show will showcase Al Ain Zoo’s mesmerizing bird show, featuring exotic birds in a spectacular display. The Trick and Roman Riding performance will provide a thrilling performance of trick riding and Roman riding with stunts on horseback performed on up to four horses simultaneously.

Visitors can also join the ADIHEX Knowledge Hub for live demonstrations and workshops with leading experts covering a range of fascinating subjects relating to falconry, equestrianism, desert physiognomy, maritime exploration, desert survival skills, the natural environment, Emirati culture and heritage, and safety and security.

In addition to the spectacular shows and demonstrations on offer, visitors can also take advantage of a wide range of options to network with industry experts, explore and buy hunting merchandise and equipment, and connect with industry leading manufacturers and suppliers.

As well showcasing both traditional and contemporary approaches to hunting and equestrianism, ADIHEX will also enable visitors to learn about current market trends and participate in sustainability and conservation efforts.

Tickets are now available online for those wishing to attend the largest edition so far since this prestigious exhibition was launched more than twenty years’ ago. To obtain tickets, visitors should visit the ADIHEX website and select from the range of packages listed.