Dubai, UAE – The Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East and North Africa (PRCA MENA) is thrilled to announce the PRCA MENA Conference 2024, scheduled to take place on November 14th at Taj Business Bay in Dubai. Following the resounding success of last year's conference in Riyadh, which saw a record number of attendees and featured groundbreaking discussions on the future of public relations, this year's event promises to build on that momentum with a stellar lineup of speakers and a dynamic program.

This year’s conference will showcase a range of thought-provoking sessions designed to address current trends and challenges in the PR industry. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and practical strategies from leading experts across various fields. The program will offer opportunities for meaningful discussions and professional development, covering emerging topics and innovative practices in public relations.

Throughout the day, there will be ample opportunities for networking, including coffee breaks, a lunch session, and an evening networking event with drinks, allowing professionals to connect and share ideas.

James Hewes, CEO of PRCA, commented on the upcoming event: "Our conference in Riyadh set a new benchmark for engagement and thought leadership in the region's PR industry. We are looking forward to bringing the 2024 conference to Dubai, where we will continue to address the current challenges and opportunities in public relations. This event will provide a platform for professionals from across the MENA region to learn, network, and gain inspiration.”

