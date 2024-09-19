Dubai, UAE: PRCA Mena - the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association in the world is thrilled to announce the agenda for its highly anticipated annual conference. Scheduled for November 14, 2024, at the Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, this year's event will bring together industry leaders, innovators and government specialists from across the region to explore the evolving landscape of public relations, communications and media.

Key panel sessions include:

The Future of Media: Innovation, Regulation, and Economic Impact

The Future of PR: Navigating the Digital Revolution

PR & Influencers: Friends or Foe?

CSR, ESG, Impact, Sustainability: Bogus Buzzwords or Changing Perceptions?

What Women Want? Direct Insights from the industry’s Leading Ladies

Saudi’s Secrets to Success: Creative Hype or a New Reality?

Artificial Intelligence: Master or Slave?

In addition to these sessions, the conference will feature ample networking opportunities over coffee, lunch and evening drinks, providing a social platform for industry professionals to connect and collaborate.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA MENA, said: “This conference is more than just an event—it’s a reflection of where the PR and communications industry stands today and where it’s headed. With the rapid changes we’re seeing, especially around technology and media, it’s vital that we address these issues head-on. I’m looking forward to having some candid conversations about what’s working, what isn’t, and where we go from here.”

The full agenda, including more details on topics, speakers, and panels, can be viewed here. Early bird tickets are available until September 20, 2024, with special offers for PRCA members.

About PRCA

PRCA - the largest Public Relations and Communications Association in the world was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA Mena in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA MENA

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Phone: +971 564531301

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global