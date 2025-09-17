United Arab Emirates: The Postal Sector Regulatory Committee organised a ‘Customer Council’ session as part of the second phase of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. The Council reviewed the feedback and proposals put forth by the attendees, reviewing key challenges and opportunities, strengthening public–private partnerships, and formulating ideas and recommendations that offer practical solutions to streamline procedures and eliminate unnecessary compliance requirements, in line with the government’s zero bureaucracy goals.

The Committee presented the Council attendees with its key regulatory initiatives designed to improve service standards, foster a fair competitive environment and encourage start-ups to join the logistics ecosystem, aligning with the UAE’s vision for digital transformation as well as the adoption of proactive and flexible policies.

The ‘Customer Council’ session was attended by His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Postal Sector Regulatory Committee, as well as several other Committee members, senior leaders from the Regulatory and Licensing Sector and leading industry players. Held during the 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025, the session focused on ongoing national efforts to advance the sector, translating the Congress theme: ‘Leading the Change, Creating the Future,’ into practical initiatives that enhance the UAE’s readiness to keep pace with global developments in postal and logistics services.

His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori said: “Today’s event underscores the need for a comprehensive national approach for establishing direct channels of communication to better understand the private sector’s challenges and embed the same in the legislative process. The postal and CEP sector is one of the key enablers of the national economy, eCommerce, and government services. It plays a crucial role in advancing national objectives, foremost among them being the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. Through the Universal Postal Congress, we are facilitating global discourses, while remaining committed to building an agile, innovation-friendly regulatory environment that supports sustainable growth and further strengthens the UAE’s position as a global hub for logistics and postal services.”

Mohamed Khalid Bin Sulaiman, Chief Regulatory and Licensing Officer at the Regulatory and Licensing Sector - Postal Sector Regulatory Committee, said: “Our aim is to convert stakeholder input into implementable measures, and today’s ‘Customer Council’ session represents a valuable source to support the Committee’s efforts in facilitating digital-by-default licensing journeys and data-led supervision, streamlining customer experience throughout the licensing process. Such an approach helps ensure that key regulations align with market needs, positioning the UAE at the forefront of future-ready postal and logistics solutions.”

The Postal Sector Regulatory Committee remains steadfast in its efforts to develop an integrated regulatory system that supports sectoral growth and stimulates investment, while safeguarding customer rights and the sustainability of economic returns. This is pivotal to positioning the UAE as a global laboratory for future postal and logistics solutions as well as a leading hub for advanced postal services.

About the Postal Sector Regulatory Committee:

The Postal Sector Regulatory Committee was established under Federal Decree-Law No. (21) of 2019 and was formally constituted in 2023 to oversee the regulation of the postal and CEP sector, ensuring effective governance and compliance. The Committee serves as the national authority mandated to develop the legislative and regulatory frameworks for the postal and express delivery sector in the United Arab Emirates. It is responsible for issuing and updating policies and regulatory guidelines, granting licenses to operate postal activities, and monitoring compliance to ensure fair competition and high-quality services for consumers.

