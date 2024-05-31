DUBAI: Leading wood and furniture companies from Portugal will participate at the Hotel Show Dubai 2024, aimed to capitalize on market opportunities with the revival of real estate and tourism sectors in the UAE and forge new partnerships and inroads into the regional market.

The southern European nation will have about 19 interior design brands showcasing their premium products at the largest hotel sector exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa region. This is part of the calendar of internationalization of the Inter Wood & Furniture project, by AIMMP. The Portuguese brands will be present at stand 4 E171 in Hall 4 of Dubai Exhibition and Convention Centre.

In parallel with participation in the fair, on June 4th, at 11:00 am, the Portuguese delegation will receive a visit from His Excellency the Ambassador of Portugal in the United Arab Emirates, Dr. Fernando d'Orey de Brito and Cunha Figueirinhas who is coming accompanied by the AICEP Portugal Global delegation, represented by Engº Manuel Couto Miranda.

"It is with great expectation and commitment that we participate in another edition of The Hotel Show Dubai, consolidating our position in this strategic market for the Wood and Furniture sector. In recent years, our investment plans have been concentrated in this region and our participation reinforces our commitment to expanding and strengthening our international presence, opening new opportunities for our members", said Vítor Poças, President of AIMMP, the Portuguese Association of Wood and Furniture Industries.

The line up of the participating Portuguese brands include Arc; Arq Tailor’s; Assembling Woods; Casa Magna; Wild House; Cicodoor; Fake; Formeeffects; Laskasas; Le Brands Group; Lumber; MainGuilty; MBN Group; My Face; Ribadao Wood Boutique; Suffa; Violante 1885; X8 Solutions Group and Ziya Concepy.

That same day, at the end of the morning, designer Carlos Mello will participate in the design talk “Designing for Impact – Achieving Sustainable Development Goals through Responsible Design”, as part of the fair's program.

The 6th of June will also be marked by an important conference to be held at the Department of Architecture at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), in a meeting and exchange with young students and professionals, under the theme “21st Century: Use of wood - A challenge to creativity” with the participation as key note speaker of João Figueiredo, CEO of Carmo Wood. This meeting is held in the context of the protocol signed between AIMMP and the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce in 2023.

The Hotel Show Dubai opens up the opportunity for national companies to reach reference players in that region where the largest luxury hotel investors in the world are located. The participation of the Portuguese delegation is organized by AIMMP at stand 4 E171, where there is a meeting point area, at the Dubai World Trade Center, where The Hotel Show Dubai is taking place.

This exhibition presents a 360º view of the hotel industry, with product exhibitors ranging from the promotion of hotel investments, construction and remodeling, to design, architecture, equipment and management.

AIMMP INTERNATIONALIZATION PLAN – THE INTER WOOD & FURNITURE

Within the scope of Inter Wood & Furniture, the AIMMP Internationalization Plan envisages the implementation of international expansion and diversification strategies for high potential markets, through a structured intervention program. Among other initiatives, and for 2024, the program has a plan for international fairs that can be consulted on the AIMMP website.

Over the years, this program has supported more than 400 companies, through 140 actions, in around 32 markets, with incentives of up to 50%, having contributed to the growth of exports in the sector, which has doubled its exports since 2010.

The operation «INTER WOOD&FURNITURE 2022-2024 - SUSTAINED INTERNATIONALIZATION OF COMPANIES IN THE WOOD AND FURNITURE SECTOR» is supported by the «Operational Programs COMPETE 2030 and LISBOA 2030», by Portugal 2030 and by the European Union. The European Funds Closest to You.

Please download video and brochure from https://aimmp.pt/feiras-e-eventos/the-hotel-show24/

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES AT THE HOTEL SHOW DUBAI 2024:

ARC // www.arc.pt

Acting in a demanding and each day more competitive global market, our commitment is to consolidate the presence in 15 countries and to win new markets. We are masters in furniture with more than 5 decades experience. In order to satisfy our demanding clients, we invest in a professional, young and cohesive team as well as in new technologies, which open new perspectives and grant production capacity. We strive for quality and innovation. We have an irreverent design and always look for comfort together with innovation.

ARQ TAILOR’S \\ www.arqtailors.pt

It is in Lisbon’s prestigious Bairro do Chiado that ARQ TAILOR’S develops its Architecture and Interior Design projects. In a sober and creative style, the tailor made projects signed by ARQ TAILOR’S stand out for their elegance in a unique and timeless style, creating functional and comfortable spaces aligned with the specific needs of individual clients. ARQ TAILOR’S also provides landscaping and consultancy services in Arts and Antiques, offering its clients a wide range of very exclusive services. Our international client base gave us the trust to develop projects for different cultures and origins. "My experience in UAE for more than 15 years, has given me enthusiasm to further develop in this geography.

ASSEMBLING WOODS // assemblingwoods@gmail.com

Assembling Woods, a carpentry concept that combines the art of working wood with the best wood. Assembling decks, pergolas, parks, wooden wall coverings and panels, wooden walkways and more. With the perfection of well-trained hands, our goal is to achieve the perfect environment without any missing detail, either in wood or in it's shadows.



A professional team dedicated to fulfilling the project down to its smallest detail and delivering the designed space to the most desirable and accurate.



Wood Work is the Future and we‘ll ride along, side by side with Carmo Wood, our supplier that give us the best warranty in treated wood.

CASA MAGNA // www.casamagna.eu

Aiming to bring a new twist to the design furniture concept, CASA MAGNA was born, distinguished in its sophisticated and cosmopolitan design. Modern furniture, designed and crafted to fit day-to-day life, mirrors this brand, established in 2017 in the city of Porto in Portugal.The passion to create high-quality luxurious furniture, capable of providing emotional experiences is the reason for our existence and continuous evolution.Experience the unique atmosphere created by our new Essence Collection.

CASA SELVAGEM // www.casaselvagem.pt

CASA SELVAGEM Home Collection 10 is a brand founded in 2003 in Portugal by creator Irene Nunes through her father Nunes Carneiro's experience in design and manufacturing, and her unparalleled vision and passion for creating trends and new interior products. The brand stands out for being one of the first in the world to be inspired by the use of the renowned Swarovski crystal in its products, and all products are certified for their authenticity (“Crystallized with Swarovski”).

CASA SELVAGEM develops, creates and produces unique collections, Made in Portugal, in the area of textile decoration, added to other interior products, allowing glamorous environments to be combined, and is present in the main international markets, characterized by the detail and detail of the entire collection, where manual art associated with high quality materials, enchant customers and fans from all over the world.

CICODOOR // www.cicodoor.pt

CICOMOL, based in Ourém (central region of Portugal), is the result of a strategic partnership with various companies in the wood sector, offering a wide range of products. Equipped with the latest technology and formed by a team of highly skilled professionals, CICOMOL has developed and cemented its market leadership. For the most demanding customers, we developed CICODOOR, a quality product that makes a huge difference in the details that surround us. The door is no longer just a transit point, becoming also a decorative piece of extreme importance. CICODOOR was developed for the customers who wants simple and cozy spaces, where comfort and the harmony between the surrounding elements are crucial to a perfect environment.

FAKE // www.fakenotforeveryone.com

''FAKE is a scream for authenticity disguised as provocation. The name is striking and bold, yet also a paradox that challenges expectations. The emphasis on FAKE is an assertion of the brand’s true essence, Authenticity. It’s a form of reverse communication, a symbol that, within the ordinary, we dare to be exceptional.

“Not for everyone” is our philosophy. It’s meant for true design enthusiasts, the irreverent, and all who live for design and art. The black heart symbolizes the love and soul we dedicate to the art of crafting each piece.

FORMEFEITOS // www.formefeitos.com

Formefeitos is a Portuguese company founded in 2003, with a strong position in furnishing and decor trends. We distinguish ourselves by offering innovative and exclusive solutions, which continue to be the choice of several clients nationally and internationally. We create, produce, and install all types of projects for the residential sectors (furniture for domestic application) and contract (hotels, restaurants, and offices).

LASKASAS // www.laskasas.com

Based in Porto, Portugal, Laskasas designs and builds all the furniture items from scratch. All the pieces are available in over 100 materials and finishes to meet their client’s needs. Each product is handcrafted to fit your vision. Customisation is at the heart of Laskasas, allowing clients to select the exact look that suits their residential and commercial projects. The brand has a dedicated team available to help through the entire customization process. From upholsteries to woods and dimensions, clients can rest assured knowing that Laskasas can meet any of their needs through the wide selection of items and styles.

LE BRANDS GROUP // www.fagotel.com

LE Brands Group presents its furniture brands that have been on the market for over 25 years. FAGOTEL interior contract brings extensive experience and capability in producing furniture for interior projects in the hospitality sector, partnering with acclaimed architects, interior designers and decorators, enabling the final presentation of products with high quality, comfort, and excellence.

DIHOME interiors is recognized for developing the most sophisticated collections of innovatively designed furniture for the residential area. Aimed at surprising its customers, it stands out internationally for presenting elegant, unique, and distinctive environments.

LUMBER // www.lumber.pt

Located in Porto, Lumber was founded in 2011.With a young and experienced team, operating in Brazil since 1999, Lumber focuses on the production and distribution of Brazilian Tropical Wood.Its partners Tap Timber and Luxor Timber, located in Itaituba, Brazil, guarantee access to origin certified wood of high quality allowing to satisfy their customers in Europe just-in-time.In 2017, Lumber began the production of deck/parquet in Portugal, valuing quality, creating products diversity and getting closer to its customers.

MAINGUILTY // www.mainguilty.com

MainGUILTY is, without a doubt, the most daring brand in the interior design market, distinguished by its founder, the artist Carlos Mello, who launched it during the Covid-19 pandemic. The brand's mission is to unite Art, Design, and Technology in a unique symbiosis.Central to MainGUILTY's values is the creation of sensory experiences for its enthusiasts, as well as the ability to imprint a unique identity in every interior space. Offering entirely differentiated and exclusive products, the brand bases its collection on the unmatched creativity of its founder and his influences.MainGUILTY fearlessly challenges the boundary between the real world and the imaginary. It positions itself as the brand that awakens the most extravagant and audacious pleasures, captivating those who appreciate exclusivity and originality.

MBN GROUP // www.mbn.pt

Since 1980, Móveis Barbosa Neto, has been growing gradually, thanks to the market vision and knowledge of its founder. The dedication and daily commitment to quality, improvement of manufacturing processes and to modern design, have been pillars of the company. This way, MBN Group accompanies the current reality and has great capacity to adapt to distinct markets. To follow market evolution and increase its production capacity MBN Group has built modern and functional facilities. A space properly equipped with technology and skilled human resources, which allows meeting the needs of our customers. Dedication, experience, retirement, passion for art and production are the key words to the success of MBN Group. By having an excellent team of professionals with a taste for art, the company's day to day is invaded by great activity, experiences and good mood.

MY FACE // www.myface.eu

In a world where design and nature merge in perfect harmony, Myface is a benchmark of outdoor elegance. A brand that celebrates the art of outdoor living, Myface invites you to experience a world where the beauty of your surroundings becomes an extension of your lifestyle.Myface brings outdoor design to life with a commitment to sophistication, comfort and high quality. With each creation, we embark on a journey, embracing the lush and limitless wonders of the outdoors. Each MyFace piece has a unique narrative. Each chair, sofa, lounger, table or outdoor accessory is meticulously crafted, embodying the spirit of sophistication and refined taste. Whether you're looking for a tranquil garden oasis or a chic urban terrace, we create outdoor experiences that suit your personality and taste.MyFace is more than just outdoor furniture; it's an invitation to create your own outdoor world with premium, timeless pieces.

RIBADAO WOOD BOUTIQUE // www.ribadao.com

Ribadao was founded in 1976 by the Tavares family in Santa Comba Dão, region of Viseu, Portugal. Initially dedicated to wood trade and transformation, it quickly grew and established itself as a reference in the industrial wood sector. Currently, Ribadao is a market leader and is especially dedicated and committed to providing the most sophisticated, elegant and comfortable wooden flooring lines available on the market. The Ribadao Group has global operations that include manufacturing, sales and distribution sites in Europe, Africa and USA. Always attentive to the latest trends and market demands, Ribadao develops high quality products with an ongoing commitment to professionalism and environmental sustainability. In terms of certification, Ribadao is an FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) and PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification schemes) certified company.

SUFFA // www.suffadesign.com

We are a company with over three decades of specialist experience in upholstery design. We take due pride that our work draws on Portuguese knowledge and rigor to ensure high quality and extremely comfortable products.In 2010, we decided to launch our own brand, Suffa. This new Portuguese brand of sofas seeks to bring sofas of the highest quality, made from the very best materials, into the centre of the market and become “The Brand” for Portuguese sofas.

VIOLANTE 1885 // www.gradirripas.pt

Sometimes the best stories are the ones we’d heard since ever and because we know them so well, don't even seem extraordinary. We’d grown up listening the adults talking about a great-great grandfather with long white beard, woodturner in Pernes, a man with republican and non-religious principles. Remarkable character in the village, he performed curious episodes like the night he spent awake because someone asked him if he used to sleep with the beard under or upon the sheets – when it was time to go to bed, thinking about that question, he didn’t know what to do.

At the same time, Violante 1885 it’s a returning to our origins and a tribute to our ancestors who, with art and audacity, had dedicated their lives to working wood. We’re proud to maintain this business started by Manuel dos Santos Violante in 1885, the long beard great-great grandfather, face of this brand now launched by Gradirripas. Because to build a future we can’t forget the past. And if the present is now on the hands of the 5th generation, that’s only possible because “O Barbas” (The Beard man) made his craft out of wood.

X8 Solutions Group \\ www.x8chairs.com

X8 Solutions Group is a company that produces wooden furniture and upholstery with more than two decades of experience in the sector, during which time it worked to make the company one of the market leaders combining, for this, the know-how (know-how how) of the most efficient traditional methods, with permanent research and implementation of the most advanced technology. Motivated by the desire to be increasingly competitive in its market, it seeks to combine capable human resources with the offer of high-quality products. Control throughout the different stages of production allows you to reach the highest expectations, in addition to satisfying the needs of your customers. Currently, it is a medium-sized company that produces and sells its products nationally and internationally.

ZIYA CONCEPT // www.abarbosa.pt

Ziya Concept is a portuguese brand, part of the A. Barbosa Group, specialized in FF&E. With 30 years of experience, our multidisciplinary team is capable of providing a highly skilled turnkey service, covering everything from interior design, project management, and technical drawings to high scale manufacturing, logistics, and installation. Ziya Concept is already present in brands such as MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, THE RITZ-CARLTON, NOBU RESTAURANTS AND HOTELS, PUENTE ROMANO / CHIRINGUITO, SANA HOTELS.

ABOUT AIMMP

AIMMP is a public benefit association, founded in 1957, with the corporate objective, according to its Statutes, “to legally represent all companies integrated within its associative scope, namely in the conclusion of collective labour agreements, promotion and defence of business rights and professional training actions.” AIMMP is the only business association in the sector with a national scope and with a Tierra perspective, representing all forest-based industries, except cellulose, paper, and cork. Under the terms of its statutes, 5 sub-sector divisions are foreseen: cutting, slaughtering, sawing, and wooden packaging; Panels, Other Wood Derivatives and Biomass Energy; Carpentry and the like; Furniture and the like; Export, import and distribution of wood and wood products. These industries exported around 3.3 billion euros per year.