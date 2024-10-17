Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The highly anticipated Plus500 City Half Marathon Dubai returns on October 27th, 2024, with expectations to be the largest edition in the event’s history. As the new title sponsor, Plus500 is excited to elevate this premier race, reinforcing its commitment to the UAE and promoting health, fitness, and community spirit.

As in recent years, runners will take on the challenge in the heart of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), with three race categories—5km, 10km, and the challenging 21km half marathon. The event is designed to welcome runners of all levels, from seasoned athletes to first-time participants, making it a perfect opportunity for the community to come together in celebration of fitness.

Plus500’s parent company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON: PLUS) and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. Plus500 is a global multi-asset fintech group offering a range of trading products. Plus500 is available in more than 60 countries and trusted by over 27 million registered customers. With 13 regulatory licenses globally including at the DIFC, Plus500 is firmly rooted in Dubai’s financial hub, demonstrating its dedication to the region. Plus500 is also recognized for its global sports sponsorships, currently as an Official Global Partner of the legendary NBA Chicago Bulls, with a long history of sponsoring football giants like Atletico Madrid.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of DIFC, runners will enjoy a course that blends Dubai's iconic skyline with the energy of a city thriving on health and fitness. The event takes place in cooperation with the DIFC and under the Auspices of the Dubai Sports Council, with local partners support.

This year's event also forms part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 initiative, which encourages participants to engage in 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days. Plus500 is proud to be part of this movement, inspiring all to embrace an active lifestyle.

With excitement building and record participation expected, the Plus500 City Half Marathon 2024 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of running, fitness, and community.

Visit https://bit.ly/Plus500Marathon or simply search “Plus500 Dubai City Half Marathon” to secure your place in what promises to be the most thrilling edition yet.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Elad Even-Chen,

elad.even-chen@plus500.com