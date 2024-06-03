Dubai:– The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, has assumed his duties as Chair of the IATA Board of Governors (BoG). His one-year term began at the conclusion of the 80th IATA Annual General Meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 3 June.

Elbers is the 82nd Chair of the IATA BoG. He served earlier on the BoG between 2016 and 2022 as KLM’s President and CEO and was reappointed to the Board in 2022 shortly after he became IndiGo’s CEO. He succeeds RwandAir CEO Yvonne Manzi Makolo who will continue to serve on the BoG.

“It is indeed an honor to assume this role at a time when India is emerging as one of the world's largest and fastest growing civil aviation markets and evolving into a formidable force in the airline industry. Adhering to IATA’s legacy of aviation as a force for good, we will continue in our focus of highlighting the benefits of aviation in building connections, augmenting trade, tourism and mobility—benefits also so visible in India. At the same time, it is imperative that we persist in our commitment towards a more diverse, equitable and inclusive and also more sustainable aviation industry, creating positive change for generations to come. IATA plays a pivotal role in establishing global standards; I am eager to continue collaborating with global industry leaders, regulators, and stakeholders towards our collective goals,” said Elbers.

Elbers has over 30 years of broad experience in the aviation industry. He has been CEO of IndiGo since September 2022 and has taken IndiGo on a journey of expansion and internationalization since. Prior to joining IndiGo, he served for eight years as President and CEO of KLM. He started his career at KLM in 1992 as Manager Aircraft Loading and has held various key executive positions with KLM in The Netherlands, Japan, Greece, and Italy.

“I look forward to working with Pieter as we deliver the industry’s sustainability commitments, address supply chain challenges, and strengthen the global standards critical for our industry’s efficient connectivity. I also want to thank Yvonne for her strong support and leadership over the past year. She has helped us to firmly establish Focus Africa as a key initiative to expand aviation’s social and economic benefits on the continent. And, as our first female BoG Chair, Yvonne has been an inspiration for the 25by2025 initiative to improve aviation’s gender balance,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

Chair Elect and Board of Governors Appointments

IATA announced Luis Gallego Martin, Chief Executive Officer, IAG (representing IBERIA), to serve as Chair of the BoG from June 2025, following Elbers’ term. IATA also published the full list of its 32 BoG members.

See list of Board of Governors

