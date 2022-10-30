Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud speaks to the power of collaboration as the official keynote speaker at the event

The event underlines the importance of partnerships to realizing the Kingdom’s potential

Riyadh, Sunday – Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the United States, was the keynote speaker at a special event hosted by PepsiCo — the world’s leading food and beverage company — at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh. Attended by senior PepsiCo leadership, a selection of Saudi government officials and industry leaders from across the Kingdom, the event was held in celebration of the company’s achievements in Saudi Arabia for over 65 years.

Delivering a keynote speech at the engagement, Her Royal Highness spotlighted the importance of partnership working to accomplish the Kingdom’s long-term objectives, emphasizing the role of the private sector and business leaders in accelerating change and making a positive impact.

Her Royal Highness Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the United States, said, “It has been five years since His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced Vision 2030. A roadmap for our future to restructure Saudi Arabia’s economy, diversify from oil dependence, embrace technology and sustainable development and create a society of inclusion dramatically and boldly. PepsiCo has embraced the Kingdom’s goals and shares our commitment for effective transformation. It has joined with us, collaborating, and cooperating to make sure these ambitious goals became reality. In the Kingdom, PepsiCo has been an example of how a company can make a difference and how a business can be a valued member of the community. Vision 2030 has become a success both because of the support and contribution of the nation but also because of the participation of companies like PepsiCo.”

Underlining PepsiCo’s commitment to the Kingdom as a key partner, the event highlighted several key initiatives by the company.

Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer at PepsiCo Africa, Middle East, and South Asia said, “We sheds light on our efforts to advance the economy, culture, environment, lifestyles, and livelihoods of the people in Saudi Arabia. We have a six-decade-long legacy in the Kingdom, and our brands have always shared a deep connection with the Saudi people. We are proud to celebrate our progress in the Kingdom and set the course for a more ambitious journey in close partnership with the Saudi government to collectively drive Vision 2030 goals forward through our winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+) strategy.”

One of the most impactful initiatives launched by the company was in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and implemented by LNA Academy and Injaz Al-Arab, is the Future is Saudi Initiative. Its main objective is to support small and medium size industrial enterprises, empower women, and equip young people with the technical and professional skills required to succeed in the industrial sector. The initiative has helped to train more than 12,000 Saudis for future employment and empowered over 2,000 women in the industrial sector.

The event also shone a light on the success of Tamakani: a platform dedicated to inspiring women across the Kingdom. Set up to increase the number of women in the workplace and empower 1 million women in the country by 2030, the platform was launched and implemented in partnership with the Family Affairs Counsel (FAC), Al Nahda Society, Princess Noura University, Women in Business Committee AmCham, and The Atlantic Council.

Fully geared towards helping women tap into their potential, the platform creates opportunities for and provides guidance to women through mentorship programs and by scaling up innovative initiatives. Charting the stories and amplifying the voices of these women, PepsiCo and FAC partnered to create MOZN podcast. Launched on International Women’s Day 2021, the podcast provided a vehicle for women to discuss the roles they have played in the Kingdom’s growth and development.

Finally, the event outlined PepsiCo’s sustainability strategy, reiterating its dedication to advancing a circular economy and promoting water replenishment through its PepsiCo Positive (pep+) strategy. PepsiCo is working to source crops and ingredients in a way that accelerates regenerative agriculture and strengthens farming communities.

In Saudi Arabia, through the installation of efficient irrigation technology in the Wadi Dawasir region, PepsiCo is well on its way to replenishing 100% of the water it consumes in Riyadh by 2022. Most recently, the brand signed an agreement with the Saudi Irrigation Organization to introduce best practices in the field of irrigation and help resolve pressing water sustainability challenges.

PepsiCo has also partnered with Diriyah Gate Authority (DGDA) to launch community recycling projects. These will help to collect plastic and increase recycling rates, underscoring the importance of reducing plastic pollution and safeguarding the environment.

Additionally, the company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Prince Sultan University (PSU) to inspire students to play an active role in the creation of a thriving circular economy. The MoU is aimed at securing a zero-waste future for the university and wider community, encouraging young people and learners to explore solutions to the challenges of plastic waste through academic research.

Ultimately, the event laid the groundwork for further collaboration, driving home the importance of partnerships. PepsiCo’s significant agricultural and social footprint aims to create an impactful future, with the initiatives representing the company’s efforts to advance the economy, culture, environment, lifestyles, and livelihoods of Saudi Arabia.

