Dubai – Dubai-based, Lebanese influencer and entrepreneur, Paola El Sitt, is set to host the prestigious Arab Woman of the Year Awards, along with the Arab Women’s Summit and Gala dinner in London, UK, for the second year, having previously hosted in 2022. With the award ceremony to be held on the 28th of February, El Sitt's role as host, introducing esteemed presenters from high profile figures to royalty from the British and Arab world, highlights her ambitious spirit and dedication to women empowerment.

The Arab Women's Awards, an esteemed event that honors the accomplishments of Arab women from various fields, provides a platform for women to showcase their talent, leadership, and contribution to society, as well as strengthen ties between UK and the Middle East. This year's Arab Woman of the Year Awards will be held in conjunction with the inaugural Arab Women's Summit at the Royal Palace, marking a historic moment in the mission to empower Arab women globally. Organized by London Arabia, the summit aims to bridge the gap between the UK and the Arab world, bringing together over 300 luminaries from both regions.

From February 27th to 29th, attendees will converge in London for a transformative experience at the British parliament and the palace of the British royal family, featuring lively panels, one-on-one interviews, interactive experiences, and cultural workshops. The summit promises to ignite new perspectives and foster meaningful connections among Arab and British guests alike.

Paola El Sitt's involvement in hosting the Arab Woman of the Year Awards and the Arab Women's Summit epitomizes her commitment to uplifting women and driving positive change as a budding entrepreneur. Her influential presence in the Arab world qualifies her as an ideal candidate to host this momentous occasion, as she joins a powerful collection of voices dedicated to shaping a brighter future.

"I am thrilled and honored to be hosting the Arab Women's Awards in London," said Paola El Sitt. "This event is a celebration of the incredible achievements of Arab women around the world, and I am excited to be a part of it. I look forward to hosting an evening that recognizes and celebrates the achievements of these inspirational women"

Her enduring influence and dedication to fostering positive change for nearly a decade makes her the perfect choice to lead this prestigious event for the second year, embodying the values of inclusivity, inspiration, and progress that resonate deeply with the organization's goals.