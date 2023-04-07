Dubai: LiveWell with Nakheel held another of their health-focused talks at the Crystal Dome in Nakheel Mall, focused on the importance of hormones on human health. The free event drew a large audience, curious to learn more about how hormones contribute to our overall health and wellbeing.

Homeopathic doctor Sofie Skogen and Editorial Director of Livehealthy, Ann Marie McQueen, joined Irina Sharma, LiveWell with Nakheel co-curator and Integrative Health Coach, as part of the panel.

During the event, the panellists detailed the functions and impact of the hormones on the human body. The panellists explained the most vital function of hormones, and their overall impact on health and wellbeing, as well as techniques to manage hormonal health, with guests asking questions and learning about the critical role hormones play in overall health and wellbeing.

Irina Sharma said: “It was encouraging today to see such a large audience interested in learning about hormonal health. Increasing awareness and education about hormonal health enables people to take a more active role in managing their own overall health. LiveWell with Nakheel is proud to be able to be able to bring important topics like this to the wider community.”

LiveWell with Nakheel will be hosting its next event on 29 April. Visit https://livewell.nakheelcommunities.com/ for more information and follow @nakheelcommunities on social media to stay updated on upcoming community events by LiveWell with Nakheel

