Head to Booth P.F58 at Arab Health 2025 for a chance to win a free medical marketing website audit valued at AED 18,000



Dubai - Oxygen, a multi-award-winning HubSpot Diamond Solutions Partner and HubSpot Onboarding Accredited Healthcare Marketing Agency, is joining the action in its first-ever appearance at the Arab Health Exhibition, set to take place from 27–30 January at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Located at the Hong Kong Country Pavilion, Booth P.F58, Oxygen will showcase its innovative approach to helping healthcare providers embrace digital transformation and unlock new growth opportunities, delivering fresh insights and unmatched expertise to healthcare providers navigating the ever-more crucial digital landscape.

As healthcare businesses navigate an increasingly competitive landscape, Oxygen’s bespoke solutions are designed to streamline operations, enhance patient engagement and drive success. From advanced AI integration and WhatsApp automation to tailored website development and country-specific marketing strategies, Oxygen’s services cater to the unique needs of the healthcare sector.

A key feature of Oxygen’s presence at Arab Health, the Middle East's largest healthcare exhibition and congress, will include an opportunity for visitors to win a complimentary, comprehensive website marketing audit, offering powerful insights into strategies for achieving transformative growth.

Laurent Ross, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Owner - Oxygen, emphasised the significance of the company’s participation at the prestigious Arab Health, saying, “Oxygen is committed to empowering healthcare providers to thrive in an ever-evolving industry. Our team’s expertise and dedication to tailored digital strategies make us uniquely positioned to support our clients’ journeys toward success. Arab Health provides an ideal platform for us to connect with the healthcare community and demonstrate the tangible impact of our solutions.”

Joining Laurent at the exhibition will be key members of the Oxygen team, including Regional Marketing Manager Enas Abduljabbar, Regional Head of Sales Roula Souki, and Content Manager Natasha Daryanani.

Together, the team brings a wealth of experience in healthcare marketing and digital strategy, ensuring meaningful engagement with visitors and a deep understanding of their challenges and goals.

Visitors to the Oxygen stand will discover how tailored strategies can address critical needs, such as automating marketing to increase bookings. The team’s presence at the exhibition underlines their commitment to collaborating with healthcare professionals to create solutions that drive measurable outcomes.

Head to the stand (conveniently located near Café 7) to discover more about:

Industry-leading healthcare marketing campaigns: From websites with advanced automation to advertising and SEO.

China Marketing: Tap into Chinese medical tourism with tailored campaigns leveraging WeChat, Little Red Book and Baidu.

AI-powered patient engagement strategies: Utilising the latest AI models and digital healthcare solutions to improve patient experiences.

Arab Health marks a significant milestone for Oxygen as it continues to expand its reach and influence in the healthcare sector. Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth P.F58 at the Hong Kong Country Pavilion to learn more about the agency’s innovative offerings and discuss their specific business needs.

To schedule a meeting or learn more about Oxygen’s services during the exhibition, click here. Win the chance of a free marketing audit at Arab Health here.



About Oxygen:

A HubSpot Diamond Partner and AI-enabled digital marketing specialist empowers businesses through digital transformation. The multi-award-winning firm's key services include AI-driven solutions, marketing strategy, and CRM integration. With a strategic Dubai hub, Oxygen drives growth in the Middle East, delivering tailored, innovative tools to fast-growing, tech-savvy companies. Visit www.chooseoxygen.com

For media enquiries:

Ananda Shakespeare

Shakespeare Communications

+971 (0)50 296 0503

ananda@shakespearecomms.com

www.shakespearecomms.com