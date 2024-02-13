The WN Conference in partnership with Abu Dhabi Gaming is headed to Yas Marina Circuit GP Halls in Abu Dhabi. On February 15-16, join over 800 gaming industry attendees from all over the world for two days of networking, collaboration, and learning.

Why Abu Dhabi? The Middle East houses the fastest growing gaming industry globally, and Abu Dhabi has emerged as the central hub for game developers, publishers, esports teams and the rest of the industry.

With support from Abu Dhabi Gaming, the UAE government, and the private sector, Abu Dhabi is the perfect destination to expand your business or venture into the game industry. As such, an Abu Dhabi edition of the WN Conference presents a prime opportunity to discover new partners, establish connections with potential investors, and meet representatives from well-known companies like Google, TikTok for Business, Unity, Ubisoft, Leonardo.AI, Sandsoft Games, and more.

During this conference, participants will delve into the hottest game industry topics, from game analytics, building strong teams, web3 gaming, strategies for success, demystifying fundraising, and the influence of AI in game tech. Plus, there are two networking parties planned as part of the conference.

Participants will get access to the WN Hub meeting system for the entire month to network online before, during the actual event, and after the conference.

Find all the details about the conference and the tickets on the conference website.

About AD Gaming

AD Gaming is a government-led initiative that amasses the broad efforts throughout Abu Dhabi to transform the emirate into a global gaming hub. With a focus on talent development, game development and esports, AD Gaming is accelerating the growth of the region’s gaming industry, providing career opportunities for aspiring talent and creating world class content from the capital of the UAE.

Fostering an environment of innovation and knowledge, AD Gaming provides a support system for the next generation of game developers and players, businesses, and fans alike.

AD Gaming is powered by the collaboration of multiple Abu Dhabi-based government and commercial organisations, as well as content creators and gamers, all with the shared passion to see locally produced content on the world’s gaming stage.

Media contact:

Charlie May

ADGAMING@brunswickgroup.com