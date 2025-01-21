SHARJAH, UAE: Over 130 international and local firms are showcasing their latest healthcare innovations and products at the 13th International Conference on Pharmacy and Medicine (ICPM 2025) which opened today at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) under the theme "Building a Culture of Innovation and Technology in Healthcare".

The three-day event is set to hold over 40 lectures and seminars on pharmaceutical topics; 6 workshops on plastic surgery and number of companion events focused on diverse healthcare topics.

Expert speakers from all over the world will be speaking on advances and innovations in healthcare during the conference.

One of the main highlights is the participation by 8 medical companies that specialize in deployment of Artificial Intelligence in their products.

Other highlights included a special pavilion for startups, in which more than 10 startups took part; participation of 9 local and international universities; 4 pharmaceutical associations from the Arabian Gulf and Jordan and 5 government agencies.

This edition of ICPM features first-time participants from Poland, Italy, Algeria, Tunisia, Egypt, India, Saudi Arabia, USA, China and the UAE.

Over the course of three days, the event will witness the signing of major agreements in healthcare sector, including the setting up of three pharmaceutical factories specialized in eye drops, respiratory medications, capsules in the emirate, reflecting the interest of investors in Sharjah’s healthcare sector.

The conference, one of the region's leading healthcare events, seeks to foster innovation and creativity among healthcare providers, academics, and professionals. It will highlight the latest advancements in medical and pharmaceutical technologies, while opening new avenues for international collaboration and investment in this vital sector.

SRTI Park hosting the major event reflects its commitment to creating an ideal environment for innovation and supporting startups and specialized companies in the healthcare sector. It aligns with the innovation park's vision to position Sharjah as a regional and global hub for healthcare innovation and advanced technology.

The event is expected to attract thousands of visitors from within the UAE and abroad, along with hundreds of exhibitors representing leading global healthcare companies.

The ICPM Conference and Exhibition serves as an ideal platform for researchers, students, and entrepreneurs to explore the latest innovations in the healthcare sector and build strategic partnerships that contribute to economic growth and healthcare development in the region.

For more information: Official Conference Website: www.icpm.ae