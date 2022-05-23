OutSystems Customers and Partners join Amazon Web Services (AWS) and OutSystems to Present Strategies for Building Cloud and Cloud-native Applications with Low Code

Dubai, UAE – OutSystems, a global leader in low-code application development, today announced its second annual OutSystems Cloud Innovation Summit, taking place virtually June 7-8. The Cloud Innovation Summit “Build it for Your Business,” will showcase tech leaders developing a strong partnership with their business to achieve their transformation goals.

Developers and tech leaders will hear from cloud and application development experts about the secrets to building mission-critical applications that solve an immediate business need or can transform business. The Summit includes two days of insights and recommendations from leaders at AWS, OutSystems and more who will show how companies are turning their biggest ideas into software and what’s possible through cloud and cloud-native development.

Event tracks include:

Business and Leadership Sessions: OutSystems and IT executives leading business-shaping projects share solutions to major roadblocks to digital transformation, including developer talent, development speed, and CX agility. These executives’ discussions will show how top enterprise organizations have cracked the code of achieving competitive advantage using the OutSystems low-code development platform.

OutSystems and IT executives leading business-shaping projects share solutions to major roadblocks to digital transformation, including developer talent, development speed, and CX agility. These executives’ discussions will show how top enterprise organizations have cracked the code of achieving competitive advantage using the OutSystems low-code development platform. Future of Cloud-Native Development: Cloud development leaders share the future of cloud-native applications, the power of microservices, containers, CI/CD, and the DevOps process, and what cloud-native development will look like with OutSystems “Project Neo” — the upcoming OutSystems cloud-native platform.

Cloud development leaders share the future of cloud-native applications, the power of microservices, containers, CI/CD, and the DevOps process, and what cloud-native development will look like with OutSystems “Project Neo” — the upcoming OutSystems cloud-native platform. Application Showcase - Customer Experience and Workplace Innovation : The OutSystems team shares business-critical applications built by OutSystems customers, and how they were able to quickly create intuitive, scalable, and secure cloud applications.

: The OutSystems team shares business-critical applications built by OutSystems customers, and how they were able to quickly create intuitive, scalable, and secure cloud applications. ‘How We Built This’ Lightning Talks: These rapid-fire demos of cutting-edge apps from OutSystems developers will show some of the latest projects built on OutSystems.

OutSystems CMO Robson Grieve: “The Summit is designed to show how high-performance low-code development brings radical levels of agility, creativity, and speed to development teams and new opportunities for collaboration on projects from across the business. For companies interested in creating massively scalable and secure cloud apps, this is the event to learn how.”

For more information and to register for the OutSystems Cloud Innovation Summit, please visit the event page.

About OutSystems

OutSystems was founded in 2001 with the mission to give every organization the power to innovate through software. The OutSystems low-code application platform’s high productivity, connected, and AI-assisted tools help developers rapidly build and deploy a full range of applications anywhere the organization requires. With over 584,000 community members, approximately 1,600 employees, more than 400 partners, and active customers in 87 countries and across 22 industries, OutSystems is recognized globally for helping organizations change the way they develop applications. Visit us at www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

