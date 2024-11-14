Orange Jordan participated in the inaugural “Makers’ Forum”, organized by the Crown Prince Foundation as part of the “Makerspace” program, an initiative aimed at fostering economic participation.

During the event, which welcomed 5,200 visitors from all governorates of Jordan, Orange showcased its prominent innovations of the Fabrication Lab, implemented under the umbrella of Orange Digital Centers (ODC). Such innovations included Spider Robot which is an educational tool aimed at enriching students’ skills about robotics and programming. They also included Ender 2 Printer used in events and workshops to transform ideas into reality. The 3rd innovation was a drone that is designed to digitize the agricultural sector by providing farmers with AI-based data to detect plant diseases in their early stages.

Shatha Jayyousi, the Entrepreneurship Manager at Orange Jordan participated in the panel discussion and shed light on the impact of innovation as a process on local communities. A group of experts discussed the importance of economic empowerment, emphasizing how innovations drive the creation of new job opportunities and enhance the skills of local communities’ members.

Jayyousi also shared insights on Orange Jordan’s community programs, particularly those centered around innovation, such as the Fabrication Lab. It is a space that enables females and males to unleash their full potential and creativity supported by the digital tools through its 6 locations in Amman, Karak, Irbid, Zarqa and Aqaba.

To learn more, you can pay a visit to our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com, and the Orange News app or follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.