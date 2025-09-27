As part of the “Incubation to Reach MVP” program, a key initiative under the General Entrepreneurship Policy projects by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Orange Jordan hosted the “Women in the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem” event at the Orange Innovation Hub to highlight the pivotal role of women in driving the national economy.

Leaders and innovators came together, including public and private sector representatives, ecosystem supporters, and inspiring women entrepreneurs, to connect, exchange ideas, and drive greater opportunities for women in the entrepreneurial landscape.

The event included inspiring discussions and workshops on women-led startups in Jordan, addressing challenges, opportunities, and the principles of effective leadership. Participants gained practical insights on taking risks, building resilient businesses, and having the confidence to drive sustainable impact in their communities.

Aligned with this mission, Orange Jordan reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to empowering women and supporting their entrepreneurial journey through its diverse programs and strategic partnerships. The company highlighted that this initiative reflects its continuous efforts to build an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem that fosters women’s participation and contributes to economic and social development.

This effort underscores Jordan’s leadership in empowering entrepreneurs, strengthening their role in strategic sectors, and promoting innovation and sustainable development nationwide.

