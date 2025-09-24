OQ’s Capital Market Day coincides with MEIRA Annual Conference, reinforcing Oman’s role in regional capital markets dialogue.

MEIRA 2025 gathers 900 participants and 100 institutional investors, with OQ leading dialogue on transparency, governance and sustainable growth.

OQ subsidiaries MSX market capitalisation exceeds OMR 4 billion, with OMR 212 million in dividends distributed year-to-date.

Through its unified investment narrative across listed companies, OQ highlights the strength of Oman’s energy sector as a solid foundation for financial transformation, reaffirming its role as a catalyst for economic diversification and sustainable growth.

Muscat, Oman – OQ, Oman’s global energy investment group, convened more than 200 institutional investors, analysts and market leaders at its inaugural Capital Markets Day (CMD), the first of its kind in Oman, on 23 September in Muscat, before taking centre stage as Mega Sponsor of the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference 2025 hosted in Muscat on 24–25 September. The back-to-back forums underscore Oman’s growing prominence as a regional hub for capital markets dialogue and highlight OQ’s role as a national gateway linking energy investments with the foundations of sustainable financial transformation.

The event also highlighted the contribution of OQ’s listed subsidiaries, which now account for more than 30% of the Muscat Stock Exchange’s (main and parallel markets) total capitalisation, with a combined market value exceeding OMR 4 billion and dividends of OMR 212 million distributed year-to-date. This reinforced OQ’s role as a trusted investment benchmark and a bellwether for market liquidity and investor confidence in Oman.

In this context, the vision of the Group’s subsidiaries was reflected in their financial and operational performance as well as their shared investment outlook. OQ Exploration & Production (OQEP) emphasised its shareholder returns through dividends and share buy-back programmes, while pursuing strategic expansion. OQ Gas Networks (OQGN) highlighted its regulated business model and long-term cash flow visibility. OQ Base Industries (OQBI) showcased its scale and focus on financial discipline, governance and growth. Abraj Energy Services demonstrated its operational strength and investment-ready profile, while Musandam Power Company (MPC) reaffirmed its consistent dividend record and reliability in Oman’s power sector.

The forum embodies OQ’s leadership, building on four IPOs that over the past two years reshaped the investment landscape; diversifying sectors, attracting sustained international capital inflows, and enhancing liquidity and transparency. Together, these offerings added more than 6 billion shares to trading volumes, supported by accredited market makers across all listed entities, strengthening investor trust and positioning OQ as the national engine of financial transformation and a strategic force in Oman's rise as a regional hub for global capital.

The programme also features a high-level panel discussion, “Enhancing Oman’s Stock Exchange: The Role of the Energy Sector in Attracting Investors to Oman”, with participation from senior decision makers and regulators.

Commenting on both events, Group Chief Executive Officer of OQ, Ashraf Hamed Al Mamari said: “By convening OQ’s Capital Markets Day in conjunction with MEIRA 2025, we are reinforcing our commitment to open, data driven dialogue with the investors community and helping to drive broader participation in Oman’s capital market.”

“These dialogue platforms are essential for entrenching transparency, deepening market liquidity and bolstering Oman’s standing as a credible, long-term investment destination. For OQ, the objective is twofold: deliver sustainable returns today while charting the path to tomorrow’s energy systems through expanding our investments in the energy sector,” he added.

OQ will carry this momentum into MEIRA 2025, the region’s largest investor relations forum, which convenes more than 900 participants and 100 institutional investors in Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. As Mega Sponsor, OQ will showcase how state-owned enterprises can energise public markets by listing credible, investment-ready assets and by aligning investor relations with national growth priorities.

OQ’s Chief Portfolio Officer, Azzan Al Abdullatif said: “OQ Capital Markets Day coincides with the MEIRA’s annual conference, which Muscat is hosting for the first time under the patronage of the Muscat Stock Exchange. This event underscores our commitment to advancing investor relations and embedding the highest standards of transparency and disclosure. It also reaffirms the resilience of our Group’s financial and operational performance, and the sustainable value we deliver to shareholders.”

He added: “Building trust demands continuous dialogue with investors. Guided by OQ’s Portfolio function, we have this year introduced a series of measures to strengthen engagement, including establishing dedicated investor relations units within our listed companies, convening interactive sessions on financial performance and key priorities, and ensuring rigorous reporting with consistent disclosures. Equally, we continue to work in close partnership with the Muscat Stock Exchange, the Financial Services Authority, and Muscat Clearing and Depository to reinforce confidence and deepen market liquidity.”

OQ organised a site visit for participants on OQ’s Capital Market Day to the group’s integrated industrial assets in Suhar, giving participants direct insight into the Group’s investment capacity and infrastructure base that underpin Oman’s Vision 2040 diversification agenda.

About OQ:

OQ is a global energy investment group rooted in Oman. OQ has operations across 17 countries that cover the entire value chain from exploration and production of oil and gas, refineries and petrochemicals to marketing and distribution of end-user products reaching more than 80 countries worldwide. Committed to sustainability, OQ Alternative Energy focuses on investments in renewables and green hydrogen in Oman.

For more information, please contact:

Iman Al Gheilani

Manager External Communication & Branding

Email: iman.algheilani@oq.com

Website: www.oq.com