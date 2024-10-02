Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today announced its participation at GITEX Global 2024, under the theme “Future Forward CIP.” Trusted by several of the region’s governments and largest private sector entities, OPSWAT’s participation at the 44th GITEX will demonstrate its ongoing commitment to delivering cybersecurity solutions that span the OT-IT divide and give security professionals the tools they need to support mitigation of their threat vectors.

“Critical infrastructure calls for critical defense,” warned Sertan Selcuk, Vice President of Sales for the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Pakistan, and CIS at OPSWAT. “OPSWAT urges clients to trust no file or device. We believe it is only through this approach that we can eliminate malware, particularly zero-day exploits, and guard against attacks on our most vital IT and OT environments.”

The central showcase of OPSWAT’s GITEX booth will be its Mobile CIP Lab where delegates can get an in-depth understanding of the company’s MetaDefender platform. Interactive demonstrations of region-specific use cases will cover storage security, supply-chain security, secure managed file transfer, peripheral and removable media protection, access and endpoint security, email security, OT security, cross-domain security, and many others.

Visitors can also tour OPSWAT’s Nuclear Plant Model Reactor, which reinforces the company’s credentials in securing the most sensitive industrial environments. GITEX visitors will see firsthand how OPSWAT’s IT/OT platform deployment works in real-world scenarios relevant to GCC critical infrastructure.

Selcuk said, “Faced with increasingly complex technology environments and relentlessly targeted by sophisticated attackers, today’s critical infrastructure security leaders must think not only about detection, but about the perimeters of their organization and how they guard against peripheral media and endless file uploads; about how they implement security for web applications and storage security; and about how they build a culture of awareness that allows them to deliver the protections needed to maintain public trust.”

While visitors peruse OPSWAT’s purpose-built advanced technologies, its experts will be celebrating Cybersecurity Awareness Month by offering complimentary CIP certifications to attendees at the company’s event stand and through on-demand sessions. “This OPSWAT Academy initiative not only enhances the GITEX learning experience for participants but reinforces our commitment to advancing cybersecurity knowledge and skills across the industry,” commented Irfan Shakeel, VP of Training and Certification Services at OPSWAT.

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the OPSWAT Academy will also be running a Cyber Challenge, where participants can enhance their skills while having the chance to win prizes. Additionally, there will be quizzes designed to test and expand visitors’ understanding of cybersecurity fundamentals.

Alongside the competitions and training, OPSWAT will actively engage with IT professionals and key stakeholders at GITEX. “We aim to build and strengthen strategic partnerships that enhance cybersecurity integration across diverse technological domains,” Selcuk explained. “Our focus will be on creating collaborative opportunities that address both IT and OT security challenges, driving innovation and enhancing our collective ability to protect that which matters most from that which threatens us most.”

At GITEX Global 2024, OPSWAT will exhibit at the “CyberValley” section – Stand H25-C70, Hall 25.

About OPSWAT

For the last 20 years, OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a “Trust no file. Trust no device.™” philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers’ challenges around the world with zero-trust solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware. Discover how OPSWAT protects the world’s critical infrastructure and helps secure our way of life; visit www.opswat.com.