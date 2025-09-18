

​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Supreme Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 successfully hosted its Sponsors Summit at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre. The summit shed light on key milestones and updates in preparation for the landmark edition of the Games, which is being held in the Middle East for the first time.

The event was attended by H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, H.E. Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi, Executive Director of Events Sector, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, along with representatives of partners, sponsors and senior officials.

The summit featured presentations on Abu Dhabi’s sporting vision, highlighting the ambitious goals of hosting the Open Masters Games and the long-term impact of the event on the community. The corporate toolkit was also launched, encompassing a series of visual materials and guidelines to support partners and sponsors in promoting the Games within their organisations, while encouraging healthy and active lifestyles in line with their initiatives and corporate cultures.

H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We were pleased to welcome our partners and sponsors to this summit, reflecting our shared commitment to empowering communities, promoting healthy lifestyles and strengthening the UAE’s position on the global sporting stage. Together, we will work to deliver an edition of the Open Masters Games that provides participants with opportunities to learn, grow and participate in world-class events, while reinforcing the values of cooperation, ambition and excellence across the region and the world.”

Participation in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is open to all individuals aged 30 and above, with no restriction on experience or sporting level.

For registration, please visit: https://abudhabimasters2026.com.

About Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will take place from 6 to 15 February, making it the largest and most comprehensive international multi-sport event in the Middle East. The Games will feature over 30 sports and welcome more than 25,000 participants from around the world across 10 days of inspiring competition.

More than just a sporting event, the Open Masters Games is a celebration of passion, endurance, and the values of unity and connection. Each sport reflects the participants’ determination and competitive spirit, showcasing their dedication and excellence on the field.

For more information and to register for the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, please visit the official website: https://abudhabimasters2026.com/