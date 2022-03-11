Kuwait, Kuwait City: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, sponsored Kuwait’s Liberation Tower expo in association with the Ministry of Communication (MOC) during the month of February and in celebration of the country’s national days.

The exhibition was an opportunity to take the visitors into a tour into the past and present of the State of Kuwait, in which it displayed different vintage telecommunications equipment including telephones, printer, and faxes. Ooredoo Kuwait also had a distinguished presence during the exhibition in which it announced its exclusive national day’s offers, along with treating visitors with unique gifts.

The exhibition was held under the patronage and attendance of the Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Communications, Kholoud Al-Shehab, and included a wide range of activities for handicrafts, and showcased a set of classic cars and kites through the participation of many large companies in the country in support of this exceptional event.

The exhibition organized by the Ministry of Communication at the 150th floor of Liberation Tower during the month of February when the Liberation Tower was open to the general public after a long gap.

On this occasion, Essa AlMoosa, Executive Director of Business & Consumer Sales, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “Our sponsorship of Kuwait’s Liberation Tower Expo came as part of our corporate social responsibility strategy; in fact, it was an opportunity to remember our beloved Kuwait with an eye overlooking the present and an eye overlooking the past. It was also an opportunity to reward our valued customers with unique offers and competitive prices on the latest devices and packages.”

