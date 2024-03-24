Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications company, successfully hosted an exclusive event tailored for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) on March 7th.

The event featured Ooredoo executives as keynote speakers, who shared invaluable knowledge and experience across several essential business domains. The insightful presentations addressed the myriad challenges and opportunities present within each domain, providing SMB owners and decision-makers with practical tips and strategies designed to foster business growth and success.

Following the conference part, businesses had the opportunity to watch live demonstrations of key Ooredoo Business services and solutions and interact with Ooredoo experts in six booths. Each booth was focusing on a specific domain crucial for SMBs, including setting up an efficient shop, optimising staff mobile communication, finding the perfect office communication solution or enhancing office workflows.

This event underscores Ooredoo’s commitment to support the growth and development of SMBs in Qatar by providing them with the tools, knowledge, and solutions necessary to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

Thani Ali Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo stated, "We believe that the success of small and medium-sized businesses is crucial for the economy. Through events like these, we aim to equip SMB owners with the insights and tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive environment. By closely engaging with SMB owners, we're not just sharing knowledge; we're crafting a collaborative ecosystem where every business, regardless of size, can truly thrive.”

In a world increasingly driven by digital technology, Ooredoo Qatar goes beyond mere connectivity to offer a suite of digital solutions designed to elevate business operations. At the event, attendees had the opportunity to receive personalised advice and witness firsthand how Ooredoo's services can streamline operations, enhance security, and foster growth.

This hands-on approach provided tangible insights into the real-world benefits of integrating advanced digital tools into their business models, further underscoring Ooredoo’s role as a driver of Qatar’s digital transformation journey in line with National Vision 2030.

