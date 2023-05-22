Muscat: The second edition of the annual three-day Oman Power and Energy Forum commenced today at the Grand Millennium Hotel in Muscat and discussed developments in energy transition in line with Oman Vision 2040. The forum, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, attracted over 400 delegates from Oman, GCC region and international markets. H.E. Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy & Minerals, was the Chief Guest at the forum.

In his keynote address at the forum, H.E. Al Aufi stated, “The global shift towards sustainable energy sources contributes to achieving a balance between sustainable development and mitigating the impacts of climate change. It also presents an opportunity to capitalize on investments and economic prospects. This transformation is in line with the Sultanate of Oman's adoption of ambitious plans for its energy transition journey, aligning with the Oman Vision 2040. This vision serves as a roadmap towards a more sustainable, diversified, and prosperous future by embracing clean technologies, diversifying energy sources, achieving zero carbon neutrality, and enhancing national capabilities through innovation, in-country value programmes, industry localization, job creation, and the development of national competencies.”

His Excellency also emphasized the importance of partnerships and cooperation in achieving the goals of transformation, overcoming challenges, and leveraging the opportunities presented by the sector. These efforts are aimed at securing a more sustainable future for the Sultanate of Oman and the world as a whole.

The forum is organized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Oman Section, under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy & Minerals, and in partnership with the IEEE Power and Energy Society and Oman Society of Engineers with the support of the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) and in strategic partnership with Nama Group.

The discussions and presentations on day one of the forum focused on three key themes including updates on market trends and policies, which provided insights into the latest developments and regulatory changes in the industry; sustainable energy, focusing on the promotion of clean and renewable energy sources; and distribution systems, which explored the modernization and efficiency of energy delivery networks.

The second day of the forum will draw attention to subjects including power grids, delving into the advancements and challenges of maintaining and improving grid infrastructure; energy management and efficiency, which emphasize the importance of optimizing energy usage and reducing wastage; and asset management and optimization, highlighting the need for effective maintenance and management of resources in the energy sector.

The day three of the forum will comprise workshops, led by top professionals in the field, covering subjects such as digital electrical distribution network, grid resilience, innovative solutions for reliable power system operations, and modularized and prefabricated grid solutions.

The main sponsor of the forum is Petroleum Development Oman. The forum is also supported by leading market players including Siemens, Hitachi Energy, Phoenix Power Company, Marafiq, Voltamp Energy, Shell Oman Marketing, Sogex Oman, Solar Wadi, Ray International, National Cable and Vanguard. It is co-organised by Raya Services and UMS Events.

For more information about the forum, please visit www.ieeepesoman.com.