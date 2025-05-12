Majd Awards Celebrated and Energy Efficiency Award Announced

Muscat: In a move that reflects the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to sustainable development and transformation in the energy sector, the activities of the Oman Petroleum and Energy Show and Oman Sustainability Week for 2025 were officially launched on 12 May, 2025, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center. The event is held under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and will continue until May 14, 2025. The opening ceremony was held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Taimur bin Asaad Al Said, with the presence of several distinguished ministers, ambassadors, senior officials, and representatives from various concerned entities, highlighting the growing national interest towards a sustainable and balanced future.

The event, organized by CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company) and hosted by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), brings OSW and OPES together for the first time as an integrated platform, highlighting the importance of securing and sustaining energy while showcasing the Sultanate's commitment to achieving a balanced and progressive future. Establishing their co-location as an annual event moving forward, this edition represents the largest gathering of its kind ever hosted in the Sultanate. The expansive events fully occupy all halls of OCEC and extend across Muscat and other governorates through an extensive site visit program, amplifying its national and regional impact.

Commenting on the significance of the events, His Excellency Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, stated: “OPES and OSW 2025 are nationally significant events that underscore the Sultanate of Oman’s ongoing commitment to advancing sustainable energy, and achieving a balance between innovation, economic growth, and environmental preservation. The Oman Petroleum and Energy Show 2025 reinforces the country’s vision for a sustainable energy future by supporting efforts to reduce carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. Oman Sustainability Week 2025 is closely aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, playing a vital role in promoting the green circular economy and achieving the nation's ambition to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Together, these events serve as dynamic platforms for knowledge exchange, fostering innovation, and building strategic partnerships—driving national capacity development and enhancing economic resilience.”

On this occasion, Eng. Mohammed bin Ali Al-Aghbari, Manager of External Affairs, Government Relations and Communications at Petroleum Development Oman, said: “Our participation in OPES and OSW underscores PDO’s strategic role in advancing the national transition toward clean energy and sustainable development. We are committed to showcasing the Company’s leading initiatives in renewable energy, resource efficiency, and digital transformation, alongside our continued dedication to impactful social investment—reflecting our core values in empowering national talent. These events serve as a key platform to demonstrate our contributions and share our experience in shaping the future energy landscape of the Sultanate of Oman, in full alignment with PDO’s journey of Transformation and the goals of Oman Vision 2040 and in support of maximizing in-country value across our operations.”

His Excellency Dr. Thomas Oertle, Ambassador of Switzerland to Oman, shared his thoughts on the Swiss Embassy's participation in OSW 2025, stating: “We are pleased to participate in OSW 2025 with a dedicated Swiss Pavilion, showcasing 17 leading Swiss companies offering cutting-edge sustainable solutions across cleantech, construction, energy, water, decarbonization, finance, and digitalization. A high-level Swiss delegation comprising representatives from government, business associations, export risk insurance, and academia further underscores our strong commitment to fostering collaboration and exchange between Oman and Switzerland – two like-minded nations. During OSW 2025, an innovative artwork by Swiss artists will also be unveiled, symbolizing our shared vision for a sustainable future.”

Launching the Oman Net Zero Centre

His Highness, the patron of the ceremony, also inaugurated the Oman Net Zero Centre, which operates under the Ministry of Energy and Minerals. The Centre focuses on several key areas, particularly the preparation and continuous updating of the national plan to achieve net-zero emissions. It also oversees the implementation of relevant projects and initiatives, offering support and consultation to institutions and stakeholders to help achieve national net-zero targets. In addition, the Centre is responsible for defining and updating Oman’s national strategy to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. It provides technical guidance and support to both government bodies and private sector organizations on net-zero transition and energy efficiency. The Centre also monitors progress, promotes awareness, and builds capacity to ensure the effective implementation of related programs and initiatives. These efforts reflect a firm belief in addressing climate change and advancing clean, renewable energy solutions. The initiative aligns with the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and have also accelerated the development of the renewable energy sector, created supportive legal frameworks and policies, and introduced incentives to attract foreign investment, support local industries, and localize clean energy technologies.

Commenting on their participation in OPES 2025, Mr. Salim Al Harthy, Chief Executive Officer of MB Petroleum Services, stated: “Mohammed Al Barwani Petroleum Services is proud to participate in the 2025 OPES Exhibition, representing our expertise in drilling & workover, drilling fluids and showcasing our latest capabilities in e – line services. The event offers a valuable platform to highlight the strength of our operations, including a diverse range of European companies operating under the MBPS umbrella—many of which are making their presence known here in Oman.”

The unified platform, consisting of distinguished and integrated themes, aims to enhance forward-looking dialogue on resource sustainability, environmental preservation, and progress in the energy sector. The theme of Oman Sustainability Week 2025 is ‘Sustainable Growth – Balancing Progress and Preservation’, while the theme for Oman Petroleum and Energy Show 2025 is ‘Navigating the Energy Transition through Innovation in Oil and Gas’. This platform seeks to foster meaningful discussions and innovative solutions in these critical areas.

Throughout the week, OPES and OSW 2025 will feature dynamic programs spanning exhibitions, strategic conferences, C-level roundtables, technical workshops, and site visits. By convening a global community of leaders, innovators, and policymakers, the event provides a powerful catalyst to accelerate Oman’s progress toward economic growth and diversification, climate action, and technological advancement—reaffirming its alignment with Oman Vision 2040, the Net Zero Emissions target by 2050, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and the Paris Climate Agreement.

Beyond their core industry focus, OPES and OSW 2025 collectively serve as a powerful showcase of the Sultanate’s achievements, reinforcing its position as a key player in the energy sector and a regional pioneer of sustainable progress. Anticipating a robust turnout of more than 30,000 visits from over 50 countries, with participation from more than 350 exhibiting companies and 2,400 delegates representing diverse global sectors, the events underscore Oman’s growing prominence as a hub for international dialogue on energy and sustainability. This influx of international participants also generates significant economic value across peripheral sectors such as tourism, hospitality, and transportation, contributing meaningfully to the nation’s broader diversification goals.

Positioned as key pillars of knowledge exchange within the week’s agenda, OSW Talks and OPES Talks—both running from 12 to 14 May—offer dynamic, free-to-attend CPD-accredited platforms that foster strategic dialogue and professional advancement. OSW Talks will deliver sessions focused on emerging sustainability practices, breakthrough innovations, and circular economy strategies—providing participants with actionable insights to navigate the evolving global sustainability landscape.

Simultaneously, OPES Talks will convene global CEOs, senior government leaders, and energy pioneers for high-impact discussions on critical topics such as the energy transition, renewable integration, digitalization of operations, and the future of LNG in Oman—reinforcing OPES’s role in cultivating a knowledge-driven, innovation-focused energy ecosystem.

Anchoring the week’s high-level strategic discourse, OSW and OPES will each feature exclusive C-Level Roundtables governed by Chatham House Rule and facilitated by Ernst & Young (EY), offering closed-door forums for leaders to engage in impactful, solution-driven dialogue. The week’s agenda also features a series of flagship conferences and specialist platforms that deepen sectoral engagement and cross-industry collaboration. On the sustainability front, the International Sustainability Resources & Technology Conference (ISRTC)—a cornerstone of OSW 2025 organized by Oman Environmental Services Holding Company - be’ah and programmed by Economist Impact—takes place on 12–13 May, convening influential stakeholders to explore post-COP29 sustainability strategies, sustainable innovation, and economic diversification. In parallel, OPES 2025 hosts the SPE Conference at OPES, programmed by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), from 12–14 May, offering a dedicated forum for in-depth technical discourse on enhanced recovery methods, digital transformation, carbon capture, and decarbonisation.

Further amplifying the experiential dimension of the week, OSW 2025 spotlights the future of sustainable transportation through its dedicated Future Mobility platform, running from 12–14 May, showcasing next-generation electric and hydrogen vehicle solutions. Complementing this initiative, on-site electric vehicle (EV) test drives, delivered in collaboration with leading automotive partners, offer attendees a hands-on experience of clean mobility advancements—underscoring sustainable transport as a critical pillar of climate action.

Meanwhile, His Excellency Mohsin bin Hamad Al Hadhrami, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, will sponsor the Majd Local Content Awards ceremony today. These awards aim to enhance the value of local content, focusing on three main pillars: local manufacturing, human capital development, and the implementation of integrated programs with both economic and social impacts. These pillars were carefully selected as they represent the essence of empowerment and the foundation for achieving effective national sustainability.

His Excellency the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals also announced the launch of a new award, the ‘Oman Energy Efficiency Award,’ aimed at encouraging innovative practices in rationalizing energy consumption and motivating institutions and companies to adopt solutions and technologies that enhance efficiency and reduce emissions. This award will serve as an important step toward further consolidating the concept of environmental sustainability across various production and service sectors.

Extending the engagement beyond the exhibition floors, OPES and OSW have also integrated immersive site visit programs to provide participants with insights into Oman’s energy and sustainability landscape. Prior to the official inauguration, OPES 2025 hosted a dedicated Field Trip to strategic energy sites, offering participants a deeper understanding of the region’s oldest geological formations and their pivotal role in the development of hydrocarbon systems. Complementing this initiative, the SEG Workshop—organized by the Society of Exploration Geophysicists—explores the evolving role of geophysics in enhancing hydrocarbon production through advanced seismic techniques, integrated reservoir monitoring, and field development optimization. Concluding the week’s activities, the OSW Site Visits program on 15 May will offer registered participants exclusive access to landmark sustainability projects across the Sultanate, providing real-world context to the themes explored during the week.

Together, OPES and OSW 2025 drive a holistic agenda that catalyses Oman’s transformative journey toward a resilient and sustainable future. By forging enduring partnerships and accelerating innovation, OPES and OSW 2025 continue to foster collaboration and inspire tangible action, solidifying the Sultanate’s position as a regional pioneer and establishing a benchmark for excellence in energy and sustainability.

For details on Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) 2025, visit: https://omanpetroleumandenergyshow.com/newfront/

To learn more about OPES Talks, visit: https://omanpetroleumandenergyshow.com/newfront/sessions.

For more information on Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) 2025, visit: www.omansustainabilityweek.com

To learn more about OSW Talks, visit: https://omansustainabilityweek.com/newfront/page/osw-talks