Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman, today, commenced the much-awaited Oman Health Exhibition and Conference (OHEC) at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre in Hall Number 5. Scheduled to run for three days, until 28 September 2022, the timings for the exhibition are from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm with the conference following a predefined agenda from 9:00 am to 4:15 pm on all three days.

Earlier today, the event was inaugurated by His Highness Sayyid Fahr bin Fatik Bin Fahr Al Said and witnessed the presence of distinguished officials from different ministries, top-level delegates, and industry leaders. A national-level event, OHEC has registered the participation of over 150 local companies and international exhibitors from more than 16 countries including the Czech Republic, Iran, India, Oman, Poland, Thailand, Turkey, and UAE. During the three days of knowledge exchange, the exhibition expects a total footfall of over 5000 visitors.

Organised by CONNECT (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC) and conducted in partnership with Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH), OHEC is supported by the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control (PADC), the Directorate General of Quality Assurance Center (DGQAC) and Directorate General of Private Health Establishments. Co-located at the event is the Oman Health Conference organised by the Conference Partner, Oman Medical Association (OMA), which is accredited by the Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB) and CPD certification. Cigna, the renowned healthcare, and insurance company, is the Silver Sponsor for the event.

OHEC is in close alignment with Oman Vision 2050 which focuses on ensuring the health and productivity of Omani people through the establishment of a well-organised, equitable, efficient, and responsive health system that is grounded by societal values of equity and social justice. Commenting on the same, Dr. Walid Khaled Al-Zadjali, Chairman of the OMA’s Board of Directors, said, “This health conference and exhibition is a good step forward in translating Oman Vision 2040. At the Oman Medical Association (OMA), we firmly believe that such medical meetings have the most significant and sustained impact on reinforcing and consolidating the professional relationship among the participants, enhancing the scientific research process as well as sharing experiences in various scientific and health arenas. The conference itself is of paramount importance, as of its significant role in enriching the participant’s medical knowledge and introducing the scientific and technological developments in this field. We hope everyone finds this conference useful to achieve their objectives, and actively participates in the various activities held on the sidelines of the Oman Health Exhibition & conference.”

With healthcare identified as a priority sector in the Sultanate, the infrastructure to support the industry has been witnessing remarkable development. This has given an impetus to several segments, such as the diagnostics sector, therefore, attracting international players to meet this growing demand. Keeping pace with the advancements in the sector, Oman takes pride in being home to some of the largest international hospitals while featuring the best-in-class technology. At the same time, the country is placing paramount emphasis on increasing private sector participation in healthcare and promoting investments in the medical sector to support the revenue diversification objectives of the nation.

In relation to the same, the government has, in addition, allocated a budget of 972.5 million for the healthcare sector in 2020. The Sultanate’s general budget for 2022 also aims to maintain the same level of spending on social services with 11% assigned to health.

OHEC is an excellent platform for business-to-business and business-to-customer networking opportunities. At the same time, it also mirrors the Sultanate’s keenness in nurturing SMEs. OHEC will give a strong boost to the primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare sector in Oman by drawing attention to vital factors like enhancing the quality of professionals in the field, implementing innovative techniques and technologies, and ensuring adherence to international best practices in patient care and risk reduction.

The exhibition focuses primarily on healthcare, medical tourism, hospital, and medical infrastructure, which are critical elements that have the potential to drive sustainable progress in the sector. Visitors to the exhibition can make the most of a wide array of products and services targeting cardiology, nutrition, eye care, and counselling. It also includes childcare products, dental services, lab equipment, and medical disposables while offering insights on the latest advancements in physiotherapy and orthopaedic technology.

A key highlight of the event is the ongoing health conference which is welcoming over 45 local and international speakers. Medical professionals attending the conference will also be awarded a certificate for their participation.

Meanwhile, in response to the increasing importance of medical tourism and its role in improving access to quality healthcare, the exhibition features dedicated pavilions to enlighten visitors on the various treatments, technologies, and trends prevalent in different countries. With sizeable participation from India, the exhibition has 4 India Pavilion Partners, namely the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Lynx MICE, Gulf Madhyamam, and Heal Me Kerala. Together, they will promote South India as an ideal destination for medical tourism as part of the ongoing ‘Heal Me Kerala’ campaign. In addition to the India pavilion, the Iran and Thailand pavilion have been showcasing their cutting-edge innovative solutions in healthcare which are complemented by a strong pool of experienced specialists in various departments.

With leading companies attesting to the exhibition, key local and international brands to look out for at OHEC include Aster Medical, Mohsin Haider Darwish, Al Farsi Medical Supplies, American Hospital, Cigna Middle East & Africa, KPJ Healthcare, Oman International Hospital, Target Healthcare, and VIP Global Care.

The event is free to attend and open to all. For more information, visit https://www.omanhealthexpo.com/

-Ends-