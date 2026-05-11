Muscat- Oman Design & Build Week (ODBW) 2026 has delivered a programme of genuine commercial depth and professional substance across its first three days, drawing together developers, investors, architects, engineers, contractors, project management professionals and government stakeholders at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat. Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning and the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, ODBW 2026 brings together three integrated components: Oman Real Estate Expo & Conference (OREX) running from 10 to 13 May, the Oman Design and Build Expo (ODBX) running from 11 to 13 May, and the ODBW Symposium delivered in collaboration with the Project Management Institute (PMI) MENA Chapter, all advancing Oman’s real estate, construction and infrastructure agenda in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by His Excellency Sultan bin Salem bin Saeed Al Habsi, Minister of Finance, who attended as Chief Guest for the Oman Real Estate Expo 2026. His presence, alongside senior representatives from government and industry, underlined the strategic importance of the platform in driving investment, development and long-term urban transformation across the Sultanate.

Oman Real Estate Expo (OREX) opened on 10 May to a strong industry turnout, reflecting continued confidence in Oman’s property market during a period of sustained growth. The four-day expo brought together leading developers, financial institutions and government stakeholders to present a curated pipeline of residential, commercial and mixed-use investment opportunities. Highlighted projects include Yenaier and Hay Al Naseem by Adante Realty, Wadi Zaha by Al Ahly Sabbour, Jood and Yamal by TMG Muscat, Hayy Majd Bazaar Salalah and Bazaar Sohar by MAJD, and major national developments including Sultan Haitham City, Al Khuwair Downtown and Uptown Muscat by Wujha, providing visitors with direct access to some of the most significant property propositions currently active in the Sultanate.

Oman Design and Build Expo (ODBX) opened on 11 May, showcasing a wide spectrum of solutions across construction, infrastructure, architecture, engineering, building materials, smart technologies and sustainable design. Leading industry players including Oman Cement Company, Jindal Steel, Funoon and regional exhibitor Dubai Investments reinforced the event’s growing regional and international reach, while the exhibition floor provided a focused environment for business exchange, innovation dialogue and project collaboration.

The ODBW Symposium opened on Day 1 with a keynote by Hanny Al Shazly, Managing Director of PMI MENA, who addressed the growing maturity of the project management profession in supporting Oman’s national priorities, followed by an exclusive C-Level Roundtable on Human Capability as a Critical Enabler of Infrastructure Success, facilitated by Raphael Ani, Global Head of Construction Market at PMI. The invitation-only roundtable brought together senior decision-makers from government, developers and professional services for structured dialogue on building the leadership and delivery capability that Oman’s infrastructure pipeline demands

"Buying a home or investing in property is one of the most significant decisions a family will make. ODBW and OREX exist to make that decision better informed — by putting the right developers, the right projects and the right professionals in one place, and by ensuring that the regulatory and policy environment underpinning those decisions is understood clearly. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is proud to support a platform that empowers Omanis to make confident choices about their homes and their futures”.

Jamal Al Hadi, Minister Advisor for Media & Head of Communication and Identity at Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning

“Oman Design & Build Week reflects the strength of Omani talent and the growing maturity of the project management profession in supporting national priorities. PMI is proud to co-organise this symposium, building on last year’s momentum and contributing to a platform that brings together practitioners, leaders, and institutions to exchange knowledge and advance capability. Strengthening this ecosystem supports not only the successful delivery of projects, but the broader impact those projects create across society and the economy.”

Hanny Al Shazly, Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa, Project Management Institute (PMI)

The second day at ODBW, OREX discussions centred on evolving real estate investment dynamics, sustainable urban growth and long-term value creation across residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. Sessions highlighted growing investor confidence in Oman’s property market and the importance of innovation-led planning in shaping the next phase of the Sultanate’s real estate development, with developers, financial institutions and government representatives engaging in substantive dialogue on market direction, regulatory frameworks and the pipeline of projects moving toward execution.

ODBX sessions delivered substantive content on design innovation, construction excellence and infrastructure sustainability. Dr.-Ing. Arch. Silke A. Krawietz, CEO and Founder of SETA Design, presented on Biophilic Design and Construction and its Opportunities for Oman’s Real Estate Market, examining how nature-integrated design principles can enhance liveability, sustainability and long-term asset value in urban developments, with specific reference to Oman’s climate and development context.

This was followed by the panel discussion “Driving Long-Term Value: Sustainability in Oman’s Infrastructure Projects”, moderated by Rudolf Khoury, Regional Head of Markets at PMI MENA, which brought together industry experts to examine how sustainability is reshaping infrastructure investment and delivery models across the Sultanate. Dr. Hadir Helal, Founder of Helal and Partners, then presented on “Agile Legal Frameworks for Mega Projects”, addressing regulatory adaptability, contractual innovation and the legal frameworks that enable large-scale infrastructure development to proceed at the pace that Oman’s pipeline demands.

Across three days, Oman Design & Build Week 2026 has demonstrated its value as a focused, commercially productive platform for the full range of built environment stakeholders, from developers, investors and homebuyers to contractors, engineers, architects and project management professionals. The combination of OREX, ODBX and the ODBW Symposium under a single roof has created an environment where real estate investment decisions, construction procurement conversations and professional capability development are advancing simultaneously, reinforcing Oman’s position as a market of serious regional and international interest.

Oman Design & Build Week 2026 continues on 13 May, with OREX and ODBX exhibition floors remaining open and the ODBW Symposium delivering its closing sessions. Across the venue, project showcases, networking opportunities, and investor engagement forums are still in full flow, offering continued access to the full programme of activity at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Register now to attend on the final day: https://www.badge-registration.com/CONNECT_SHOP/OmanDesignandBuildWeek2026?utm_campaign=103254220-26%20ODBW%20VIS%20ACQ&utm_source=Press%20Release

About Oman Design & Build Week (ODBW) 2026

Oman Design & Build Week is the Sultanate’s largest exhibition for the building, construction, design and real estate sectors. The 21st edition takes place at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre, Muscat, featuring the Oman Design & Build Expo (ODBX) from 11–13 May 2026, the Oman Real Estate Expo (OREX) from 10–13 May 2026, and the ODBW Symposium in partnership with PMI MENA. Organised by CONNECT — Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC.

About Oman Real Estate Expo (OREX)

The Oman Real Estate Expo is the Sultanate’s dedicated platform for residential, commercial and mixed-use property investment, connecting developers, investors, government stakeholders and buyers with the opportunities shaping Oman’s evolving urban landscape. OREX 2026 runs from 10–13 May at OCEC, Muscat.