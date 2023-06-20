The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn”, has commenced its participation in the first edition of Saudi Food Show at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Saudi Arabia. This participation is geared towards generating new business prospects and fostering valuable connections for Omani food and packaging industries through showcasing their products, services, and solutions to key buyers and stakeholders from around the globe. The Saudi Food Show is affiliated with 'Gulfood', renowned as one of the world’s largest annual events in the food and hospitality industry.

Hamood Al Balushi, Assistant Director General at Madayn, stated that Madayn is committed to promoting Omani products and exploring untapped markets for these products. “We have observed a genuine willingness from Omani companies and factories specialising in the food and packaging sectors to participate in this regional event to showcase the exceptional quality of their products to industry experts attending the exhibition,” Al Balushi said, adding: “This exhibition offers an ideal opportunity to promote Omani products and highlight their advanced level of quality, which has contributed to increased demand in both local and international markets over the past years."

Al Balushi added that the Saudi Food Show also offers an opportunity for Madayn to introduce its extensive range of incentives to attract investors to its diverse industrial cities, and hence attract and localise new investments and bolster the national economy, aligning with the objectives outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

The pavilion of the Sultanate of Oman at Saudi Food Show features a number of government bodies including Madayn, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and SMEs Development Authority, in addition to companies including Areej Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, Oman Foodstuff Factory, Salalah Mills, Majan Glass, Pragati Glass Gulf, and several small and medium enterprises.

It is worth noting that the Saudi Food Show was inaugurated under the patronage of His Excellency Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources in Saudi Arabia. The exhibition brings together thousands of renowned global brands from countries around the globe, to keep aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to establish a thriving hub for the food and beverage sector in Saudi Arabia, given its significant social and economic benefits.