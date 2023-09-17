Muscat – The second edition of the CEO Summit, conceived by Oman Arab Bank (OAB) in collaboration with Alizz Islamic Bank welcomed more than 300 chief executives, local and global thought-leaders. Designed to inspire CEOs to embrace change and leverage emerging technologies, the event featured speakers including H.E. Tahir Al Amri, Executive President of Central Bank of Oman, futurist Richard Watson and Dr. Lamya El Hajj, Associate Professor at Sultan Qaboos University.

Broad topics of discussion were tackled during the event, such as driving sustainable economic recovery and trends that will disrupt industries over the next 50 years, culminating with a conversation/Q&A with all of the day’s speakers.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, who welcomed guests to the event with an opening address, said: “It is extremely important for companies all around the Sultanate to continue to align with Oman’s socio-economic agenda and strive towards the goals set out in Oman’s Vision 2040 to push forward our nation’s macroeconomic growth, but we all also need to take a global view to catalyze even greater achievements. What we wanted to achieve – and successfully delivered – with the CEO Summit is to foster a perspective that will encourage the hundreds of business leaders who attended to explore the vast opportunities in international markets that can be accessed using the latest technologies and trends. It was inspiring to hear from the visionary thinkers who hosted sessions and see so many of my fellow leaders come together at CEO Summit in a spirit of solidarity, with minds open to learning new ideas and perspectives.”

The CEO Summit built on the success of the inaugural 100 Inspire CEOs Forum, which saw the participation of more than 200 CEOs from various sectors across the Sultanate.

