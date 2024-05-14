Muscat - OHI Marine & Motors, the exclusive distributor of YAMAHA’s range of Marine and Land products, recently joined hands with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth & Water Resources to conduct a service camp in the Al Batinah South Governorate.

This collaborative initiative aimed to provide crucial outboard engine maintenance to local fishermen, demonstrating OHI Marine & Motors’ commitment to customer service support and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Highlighting the importance of this initiative, Ahmad bin Thani Al Bahri, Director of the Fisheries Department from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth & Water Resources, stated, “We commend the efforts of OHI Marine & Motors in organizing this service camp and their dedication to supporting the fishing community in the Al Batinah South Governorate. Such initiatives play a crucial role in enhancing the sustainability of the marine industry and improving the livelihoods of local fishermen."

The service camp, held at Mussanah and Barka saw the participation of several fishermen from the Al Batinah South Governorate. Technicians from OHI Marine & Motors provided expert maintenance services to ensure the optimal performance of outboard engines, which are essential for the livelihoods of local fishermen.

The service camp also provided workshops on boat maintenance, engine care, and basic repairs to ensure fishermen can keep their engines in optimal condition. It aimed to educate fishermen about the importance of using genuine spare parts and quality oil for the longevity of their engines, along with regular maintenance. Additionally, it facilitated networking sessions where fishermen can connect with industry experts, suppliers and fellow fishermen to exchange knowledge and experiences.

Furthermore, it saw the partnership with equipment suppliers and manufacturers to offer product demonstrations and giveaways to attendees. Above all, OHI Marine & Motors aims to generate brand confidence by showcasing its service availability through the innovative "Service on Wheels" concept.

"We are proud to collaborate with the Ministry of Fisheries to support the local fishing community in the Al Batinah South Governorate," said Shamasher Sharma, General Manager of OHI Marine & Motors.

He adds, "We recognize the importance of providing reliable maintenance services to ensure the safety and efficiency of marine equipment. This service camp underscores our commitment to serving our customers and fulfilling our corporate social responsibility."

In addition to providing technical expertise, the service camp also offered an opportunity for OHI Marine & Motors representatives to engage with local fishermen and understand their unique challenges and needs. Through this interaction, OHI Marine & Motors aims to develop tailored solutions to better support the fishing community in the future.

The collaborative effort between OHI Marine and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth & Water Resources reflects a shared commitment to supporting the marine industry and promoting sustainable practices in the Al Batinah South Governorate.

