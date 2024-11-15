Dubai, UAE – OBEGI Home, the premier design destination for luxury interiors and design, received an enthusiastic response to its multi-brand concept at the highly anticipated Downtown Design Fair 2024. The four-day event saw hundreds of visitors exploring OBEGI Home’s thoughtfully curated space, which featured an impressive selection of nine prestigious brands, including exciting new additions to the portfolio such as Porada, OKHA, and Tribù. It was the very first time the brand presented a multi-brand concept at the fair.



With Downtown Design celebrating its 10th edition, OBEGI Home’s showcase was an elegant reflection of the brand’s commitment to blending artistry, craftsmanship, and design excellence. “Downtown Design has evolved tremendously over the past ten years, and we were delighted to be part of this year's edition,” said Karine Obegi, CEO of OBEGI Home. “It was fantastic to see our presentation resonating with visitors, as the five curated spaces reflected the elegance, warmth, and personality we infuse into all our projects.”

Among the standout pieces of the exhibition were the limited-edition NEXUS chair and lamp by Polish artist Cyryl Zakrzewski. These exclusive pieces, with only 8 units ever produced, captivated guests with their intricate design and exceptional craftsmanship. “The NEXUS collection was truly a showstopper,” added Obegi. “It's unique blend of art and function perfectly encapsulates our philosophy of sourcing and offering clients exceptional design from all over the world.”



The meticulously designed showcase also featured antoniolupi, Bomma, Emmemobili, Gabriel Scott, OKHA, Paolo Castelli, Poliform, Porada, and Tribú. Each brand added a unique dimension to the space, allowing visitors to explore a wide range of high-end furniture and décor from some of the world’s most respected designers.



Alan George, senior architect and podcast host, shared his thoughts on OBEGI Home’s presentation: “I was incredibly impressed with OBEGI's stand. It was very well put together with fantastic execution. In my opinion, it was the best display at the show.”

Throughout the four days of the fair, OBEGI Home’s booth attracted hundreds of guests, including designers, architects, and discerning customers, all eager to experience the brand’s curated selection and discover the latest in luxury design. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with visitors praising the stand for its impeccable aesthetic, attention to detail, and the seamless integration of diverse design elements.

"It was our first time participating in Downtown Design with OBEGI Home, and we were impressed with the high-quality interactions we had with visitors. It is clear that the luxury interior market in the UAE has matured and continues to rapidly evolve." - Silvia Corbetta, Porada sales department.

Since 1973, OBEGI Home has been a regional leader in fine furniture and luxury interiors. With a prestigious portfolio of exclusive brands from around the world, OBEGI Home specialises in the art of curating and creating exceptional residential and commercial spaces across the Middle East. Its flagship showroom and the recently launched Poliform showroom are both located on Jumeirah Beach Road next to the iconic Burj Al Arab.

