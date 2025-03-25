Muscat: As part of its ongoing initiatives and innovative programs to support and develop small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Oman Arab Bank (OAB) organized the Eid Exhibition, serving as a distinguished promotional platform for entrepreneurs, supporting national products, and enhancing their presence in local markets.

Held at the bank’s headquarters in Al Ghubrah, the exhibition attracted a large number of visitors and shoppers. It featured a wide range of unique products catering to all family members, along with exceptional collections that added a touch of elegance to Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of OAB, stated: "Supporting SMEs is one of our top priorities at OAB, and we are committed to providing them with the necessary support to ensure their success. We take pride in the high-quality products and exceptional collections showcased at the Eid Exhibition, produced by the participating SMEs.

"Over the years, the bank has consistently organized this exhibition during festive seasons as part of our broader initiatives to provide comprehensive support to SMEs. This includes offering competitive and affordable financing solutions to encourage entrepreneurship and support business expansion and growth. Additionally, we provide an advanced digital financial solutions platform tailored for entrepreneurs, along with a comprehensive package of support and services through the ‘Tumouhi’ program. This program continues to play a pivotal role in driving the expansion and growth of the entrepreneurial sector in Oman while contributing to the nation’s future vision by empowering youth and entrepreneurs to drive economic growth and diversification."

Al Harthi added: "The Eid Exhibition is a unique opportunity eagerly awaited by entrepreneurs and business owners to promote their products and achieve high sales during peak shopping seasons. It also provides families with a convenient way to shop for their needs, offering exclusive and distinguished products. The exhibition witnessed a large turnout of visitors who enjoyed the festive atmosphere, accompanying events, and the opportunity to purchase unique gifts and essentials while exploring the latest fashion trends that cater to all tastes."

The CEO also praised the efforts of OAB’s employees and their innovative initiatives, both in organizing and promoting the exhibition within the community, contributing to its growing success year after year.